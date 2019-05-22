Cut and Bend Equipment Market Size Worth US$ 1.6 Bn by 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting, recently published report “Cut and Bend Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”



LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cut and Bend Equipment Market is estimated to grow at CAGR above 4.7% over the forecast time frame 2019-2026 and reach the market value around USD 1.6 billion by 2026.

Due to an increase in infrastructure and construction activities in emerging economies such as India and China, the Asian Pacific market will likely expand rapidly during the forecasted period.

/EIN News/ -- Free Download Sample Report Pages for Better understanding @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1376

For cutting and bending purposes cut & bend equipment is used. The worldwide market for equipment cutting and bending is growing worldwide. The overall market growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by growing construction and infrastructure activities. In addition, the use of advanced technology increases the equipment productivity that is expected to speed up worldwide cutting and bending equipment markets. But the entry and instability of local and regional players in the building industry hampers established players' business growth.

Cutting & forming and bending equipment holds the greatest share of the product type market in the cutting & bending equipment market. In terms of value and volume under cutting & shaping, stirrup machines are expected to retain their dominance in the coming years. For completion of the process, Stirrup equipment may use spindles and bars, whereas bar shaping equipment uses just bar material.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/cut-and-bend-equipment-market

Regional Stance

North America was the biggest share of the market in 2018 and, because of an increase in chronic respiratory diseases, it is estimated to be experiencing significant increases over the forecast period. In 2014, COPD was estimated as the third largest cause of death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In addition, an increase in the North American geriatric population leads to a growing number of respiratory and surgical disorders that can also promote regional growth.

Due to the increasing geriatric and respiratory diseases population, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show a CAGR of the fastest overall during the forecast period. According to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, COPD is the seventh most common cause of death in Japan. Moreover, in Japan, COPD cases increased by 24.2 percent between 2005 and 2016, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. Moreover, the pulmonary disease has been estimated to cause a significant proportion of the population in countries like India and China.

The automated segment is expected to hold significant market share based on operating mode and expand at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Automatic cut and bend equipments offer user-friendly operations compared to semi-automatic equipment and also eliminate maintenance requirements. During the prediction period the automated segment is expected to increase its market attractiveness.

Contractors in construction and engineering hold a large market share, expected to increase significantly over the forecast period. In the construction industry the demand for cutting & bending equipment is higher than for manufacturers and steel producers. The construction industry uses automated bar-cutting machines, and there is less demand for straightening bending and de-coiling machines.

Browse All official Market Research Reports Press Releases@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/press-releases

Explore Our Market Blog@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/blogs

Regional Outlook

As far as the region is concerned, Asia Pacific and North America were in 2017 dominantly involved with the market in cutting and bending equipment. In the Asia Pacific region, the development of infrastructure and high-rise building construction in the rest of Asia Pacific are also expected to lead to demand for cutting & bending equipment. In the forecast period, the market for cutting and bending equipment in emerging economies is projected to increase at a significant pace of growth. The awareness of the improved infrastructure and government initiatives led to the growth of the steel and construction sectors and the market for cutting and bending equipment. Europe and Middle East & Africa are likely to grow at a considerable growth rate amid the anticipated period.

Key Players & Strategies

A large number of local and regional companies operate on the cutting and bending equipment market. Key operating players on the global equipment market include KRB Machinery, Eurobend S.A., M.E.P., SweBend, Progress Holding AG, Macchine Elettroniche Piegatrici S.p.A., Schnell Spa, and Toyo Kensetsu Kohki CO., LTD.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/1376

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1376

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting

Browse More Press Releases: http://www.amecoresearch.com/press-releases



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.