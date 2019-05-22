Canada’s Staffing Advocate Announces 2019-2020 Board

ACSESS Appoints Chris Roach of the Aplin Group as National President

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Canadian Search, Employment & Staffing Services (ACSESS) , Canada’s voice of the $15 billion recruitment, employment & staffing services leader, announces its National Board of Directors for the 2019-2020 year.



Chris Roach, CPC, RPR, principal, engineering & technical, GTA, David Aplin Group, is the 2019-2020 National President of the Association of Canadian Search, Employment & Staffing Services (ACSESS).





“I look forward to representing ACSESS’ 1,500 offices across Canada. Their impact on the economy is significant. Last year our members placed more than 600,000 candidates and generated approximately 80 per cent of the staffing industry’s overall revenue in Canada,” says Roach. “They pledge to operate at the highest standards through their code of ethics and certification program. These firms empower their clients with the best service, advantageous business partnerships and technologies to provide top candidates to meet their business needs.”

“Our board is well positioned with outstanding talent, experience and industry influence. We want to continue to enhance our image and impact on the economy through awareness, and via our training and government relations programs. We also want to engage and inspire our members at the chapter level with programming that brings them together to network, collaborate, learn and contribute their expertise in small ways or by taking on future leadership roles.”

Ted Maksimowski, franchise owner at Express Employment Professionals , will serve as vice president. As the current chair of the public relations & communications committee, Ted is helping to elevate the industry’s reputation, its contribution to the Canadian economy and ACSESS’ critical role in advancing best practices, ethical standards, workplace safety and balanced legislation.

The ACSESS national board includes representatives from throughout Canada, who serve for a one-year term and represent various industry sub-sectors, including professional search and placement agencies, temporary staffing, contract placements, multi-national firms and those serving niche markets.

ACSESS Executive Committee:

President: Chris Roach, CPC – David Aplin Group - Toronto

Immediate Past President: Michel Blaquiere – DRAKKAR - Montreal

Vice President: Ted Maksimowski – Express Employment Professionals - Burlington

Treasurer & Secretary: Doug Hamlyn – Adecco Employment Services - Toronto

Executive at Large: Rita Sposato – Randstad Canada - Montreal

ACSESS Directors:

About ACSESS

As the national voice of recruiting, employment and staffing services industry, the Association of Canadian Search, Employment & Staffing Services (ACSESS) leads Canada to work. ACSESS advances best practices and ethical standards for the $15 billion staffing industry through advocacy, government relations, professional development, certification, resources and research. Its members provide key services to businesses and offer a broad range of career coaching, planning and employment opportunities to employees. For more information, visit: www.acsess.org

For Further Information:

Mary McIninch, BA. LLB. Executive Director, Government Relations, 905-826-6869 / 1-888-232-4962, mmcininch@acsess.org

Alix Edmiston, LASH Communications, 416 809-9996, alix.edmiston@gmail.com

