Dr. Scott P. Zack Reveals Surprising Conditions Treatable with Chiropractics

Oakland County chiropractor Dr. Scott P. Zack reveals three common conditions little-known to be treatable with chiropractic care.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- From inner-ear issues to carpal tunnel syndrome, chiropractic care is today widely used to treat a number of conditions not directly tied to neck and back pain, traditionally the most common reasons for seeking the help of a chiropractor. That's according to Detroit metropolitan area of Michigan chiropractor Dr. Scott P. Zack as he explores three common health complaints which can be addressed using chiropractic medicine."It's a little-known fact that chiropractic care, in addition to dealing with neck and back pain, may also be used to effectively treat conditions bound to the wider musculoskeletal and nervous systems," reveals Dr. Scott P. Zack, "both of which are closely tied to countless other conditions, as well as more general health and wellness."With chiropractic care, he says, it's possible to treat many of the most important bones and joints in the body, including those in the legs, arms, ears, and jaw. "The jaw and ears, in particular, are notorious for being the root of a huge number of highly painful or debilitating conditions," Dr. Zack goes on to explain, "many of which may be addressed with the help of an experienced chiropractor."Of three specific conditions highlighted by the expert, Dr. Zack first turns to carpal tunnel syndrome. "Most often caused by a compressed nerve in the wrist, carpal tunnel syndrome causes tingling and numbness of the hands and fingers," he explains, "which is highly troublesome for many patients."Traditional treatments for carpal tunnel syndrome include steroids and anti-inflammatory drugs, and, in some cases, surgery.Yet, says Dr. Zack, chiropractic care can, instead, be utilized to treat the condition by performing chiropractic adjustments of the wrist or wrists. "By ever-so-slightly manipulating the lunate, one of the bones in the wrist, symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome can be addressed by a chiropractor without the need for expensive drugs or surgery," he adds.Next, Dr. Zack points toward what's known as benign paroxysmal positional vertigo. "Responsible for dizziness and vertigo-like symptoms, benign paroxysmal positional vertigo is often the result of debris in the ear canals," the expert explains, "something which chiropractic repositioning maneuvers can be used to address, shifting the debris and relieving the often highly debilitating symptoms of the condition."Lastly, Dr. Scott P. Zack touches on other, more general inner-ear issues. "Chiropractic techniques may be used to successfully treat the painful symptoms of ear infections, for example, as well as other illnesses and conditions tied to this part of the body," he reveals.By promoting the drainage of any trapped fluid, itself a common cause of ear infections, chiropractic medicine can be used both to treat and to relieve the symptoms of numerous conditions of the ears."Manipulation of the tiny bones within the ear is also an option," Dr. Scott P. Zack adds , wrapping up, "with misalignment of these bones capable of causing or contributing toward a wide range of ear-related issues, and thus representing something else which can, perhaps surprisingly, be treated by an experienced chiropractor."



