Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Nutanix, Inc. and Certain Officers – NTNX

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NTNX) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Northern District of California, and indexed under 19-cv-02781, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Nutanix securities between March 2, 2018 and February 28, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).



If you are a shareholder who purchased Nutanix securities during the class period, you have until May 28, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com . To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.



The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, the Defendants made repeated statements that Nutanix was investing heavily in growth and was increasing sales and marketing activities while maintaining high-profit margins. Contrary to these statements, and as revealed by the defendants on February 28, 2019, starting with the fourth fiscal quarter of 2017 (beginning May 1, 2017) through the third fiscal quarter of 2018 (ending April 30, 2018), Defendants did not increase Nutanix's lead generation spending, but rather held lead generation spending, an admitted "key component to building pipeline," flat. Further, starting with the fourth fiscal quarter of 2018 (beginning May 1, 2018) through the second fiscal quarter of 2019 (ending January 31, 2019), rather than either increasing lead generation spending or holding that spending flat, Defendants decreased Nutanix's lead generation spending. By misrepresenting the magnitude of Nutanix's marketing spending and failing to disclose Nutanix was pulling back on lead generation spending, Defendants were able to misrepresent that Nutanix had improved its profit margins through business acumen, rather than the truth - that Nutanix was skimping on important drivers of revenue growth.

As a result of Nutanix's lower lead generation spending, Nutanix's pipeline of new business was severely negatively impacted, resulting in significantly lower forecasted earnings starting in the third fiscal quarter of 2019 (ending April 30, 2019).

Once the defendants revealed the truth on February 28, 2019, the price of Nutanix common stock plummeted $16.39 per share, or more than 32%, from its closing price of $50.09 per share on February 28, 2019, to close at $33.70 per share on March 1, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com .

