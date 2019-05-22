14 Hands Winery Unveils New Canned Wine Line, Spoofing Iconic Beer Ads

Seattle-Based Copacino+Fujikado Behind the Humorous Launch Campaign

SEATTLE, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 14 Hands Winery, one of the brands under Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, recently announced the launch of a new canned wine line, unveiling the new product through a tongue-in-cheek ad campaign from Seattle-based creative agency Copacino+Fujikado . Inspiring new wine drinking occasions, “Grab a Wineski” spoofs iconic beer ads, highlighting 14 Hands canned wine as a perfect alternative for any and all casual moments.



Three digital spots sit at the center of the launch campaign, featuring people enjoying the canned Rosé Pinot Grigio, Bubbles, and Red Blend in the same ways people typically enjoy beer. The title “Wineski” spot shows two couples sipping and FaceTiming on their couches, swapping out the classic “Wazzup” line with “Wineskiiii.” “River” ( :30 , :15 ) plays on the classic trope of man versus nature, showing a woman fishing for a wineski before drawing the attention of a curious grizzly bear. Finally, “ New Beach ” draws on the iconic image of a couple sharing beers on the beach, but ushers in the fact that, unlike some bottled beers, 14 Hands canned wine doesn’t require the struggle of a bottle opener. Spoofing some of beers’ most familiar ads, 14 Hands Wine in a can doesn’t fight against beer; it simply pulls up a cheeky barstool to the bar.

“Wine tends to get associated with fancier situational events. With the launch of 14 Hands’ new canned wine, we really wanted to shift perceptions around where and when we can enjoy wine and show that, anywhere you would have a cold ‘brewski,’ you can also have an ice cold ‘wineski’,” said Mike Hayward, Executive Creative Director at Copacino+Fujikado.

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates chose Copacino+Fujikado as its agency of record in 2015, and the “Grab a Wineski” campaign marks the most recent effort from the agency. The initiative encompasses brand support across the Ste. Michelle portfolio, including work for Chateau Ste. Michelle, Columbia Crest, INTRINSIC Wine Co., and Erath Winery, among others.

The spots will run on digital nationally, appearing on YouTube, Pandora, and social, to name a few platforms. Influencer elements will also support the campaign along with over 25 unique social assets.

Copacino+Fujikado is a full-service advertising agency headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Founded in 1998, the agency consistently produces effective, award-winning work for its clients. C+F has a roster of high-profile regional and national accounts that include Holland America Line, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Seattle Children’s Hospital and Research Institute, Premera Blue Cross and Symetra Financial. The agency seeks to Think like a consultancy. Create like an agency. And act with empathy. In doing so, C+F brings strategic rigor, creative breakthroughs and a human-centered approach to help our clients reach and exceed their goals.

About Ste. Michelle Wine Estates

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, located outside of Seattle, Washington, has a distinguished history that dates back to 1934. The company pioneered vinifera grape growing in Washington State while wines under the Ste. Michelle label were first introduced in 1967. Today, SMWE owns more than 3,900 vineyard acres across Washington, Oregon and California with key sites certified with the LIVE, Salmon Safe or Napa Green designations. Ste. Michelle’s Washington portfolio includes: Chateau Ste. Michelle, Columbia Crest, 14 Hands, Col Solare, Northstar, Spring Valley Vineyard, MERF, INTRINSIC, Seven Falls and Michelle sparkling wines. In California, the company owns Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars (with Italy’s Antinori family), Conn Creek (Napa Valley) and Patz & Hall (Sonoma). Ste. Michelle also owns Erath Winery, in Dundee, Oregon. The company became the exclusive U.S. importer in 2006 for the acclaimed Marchesi Antinori wine portfolio of Italy and Chile’s Haras wines, for Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte of France in 2009, and for New Zealand’s Villa Maria Estate in 2010.

