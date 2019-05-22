SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of International Speedway Corporation to NASCAR Holdings, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased International Speedway Corporation (“International Speedway” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGM: ISCA; OTC Bulletin Board: ISCB) stock prior to May 22, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of International Speedway to NASCAR Holdings, Inc. (“NASCAR”). Under the terms of the deal, the shareholders of International Speedway (other than certain controlling shareholders of International Speedway and certain related entities) will receive $45.00 per share of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock they own. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/international-speedway-corporation

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The International Speedway merger investigation concerns whether the Board of International Speedway breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether NASCAR is underpaying for International Speedway shares, thus unlawfully harming International Speedway shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

