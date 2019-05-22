Redpath Sugar Celebrates 60th Anniversary Operating on Toronto’s Waterfront During Doors Open Toronto

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redpath Sugar began in Canada in 1854 and has been operating in Toronto since 1959. The local plant supplies various sugar products to the Canadian market including grocery stores, foodservice and food manufacturers. As one of the last industrial establishments in the Toronto Harbour, Redpath has withstood rapid development and changes in the area while adapting to various needs with technological and environmental advancements.



Redpath continues to be an important member and presence to the Toronto waterfront community and will be recognized during Doors Open for its 60 years of historical contributions and continued positive impact on the City of Toronto.

When: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 Where: Redpath Sugar, 95 Queens Quay E, Toronto ON What: Representatives from Redpath Sugar will be presented with a scroll from Toronto City Councillor, Michael Thompson, recognizing the company’s longstanding presence and positive impact on the City’s community, economic development, and food industry. Who: Phil Guglielmi, General Manager, Redpath Sugar Councillor Michael Thompson, Councillor of Ward 21 Scarborough Centre and Chair of Economic and Community Development Committee MP Adam Vaughan, Spadina – Fort York Jeff Hubbell, PortsToronto Al Moritz, City of Toronto Poet Laureate

All media are invited to attend the celebration and recognition ceremony.



For more information, contact:

Nancy Gavin

416-723-4336

nancy.gavin@asr-group.com



