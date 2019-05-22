American Electric Technologies, Inc. Files Form 10-Q for Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

BELLAIRE, Texas, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Electric Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AETI) (the “Company”) announced today that it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- The Form 10-Q provides financial information and management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations and other required information. Investors and stockholders may view and download the filing at no cost on the SEC website, www.sec.gov, and the Company’s website, www.aeti.com.

The Company provides power delivery solutions to the global energy industry through its wholly-owned subsidiary in Brazil and has a 40% interest in a joint venture in China with a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Company.

Contact: Peter Menikoff, CEO of AETI, at (832) 241-6330 or by e-mail to investorrelations@aeti.com



