Halifax Shipyard to build two Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships for the Canadian Coast Guard

Congratulations to the men and women of the Canadian Coast Guard on today’s announcement that Halifax Shipyard will build two Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships for its fleet. We are proud to be selected to build the two ice-capable, multi-purpose Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships that will increase the Coast Guard fleet’s capability and capacity and enhance its important work in the Arctic.

On behalf of our 2,000 shipbuilders, we would like to thank the Government of Canada for their confidence in our shipbuilding team, and for their proactive approach to creating a sustainable shipbuilding industry in Canada, a key objective of the National Shipbuilding Strategy.

Construction of two additional Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships for the Coast Guard along with continuous Halifax-class maintenance work will ensure steady workload at the Halifax Shipyard leading up to construction of the Canadian Surface Combatants in 2023. We look forward to working closely with the Canadian Coast Guard on construction of these two additional Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships.

Irving Shipbuilding Inc., Canada’s National Shipbuilder, is the most modern shipbuilder and in-service ship support provider in North America. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, our skilled team and innovative facilities provide efficient building, fabrication, conversion and servicing of vessels and offshore platforms. Irving Shipbuilding Inc. is the Prime Contractor and Shipbuilder for Royal Canadian Navy’s Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) and Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) vessels under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). We are proud to continue our long history as a trusted partner in Canadian shipbuilding. Irving Shipbuilding Inc. is a member of the J.D. Irving, Limited group of companies, a diverse family owned company with operations in Canada and the United States. Learn more at www.IrvingShipbuilding.com or www.ShipsforCanada.ca.

