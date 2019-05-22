Guardian Capital Celebrates 50 Years on the TSX

TORONTO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”) (TSX:GCG; GCG.A) today celebrates 50 years as a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). Guardian shares began trading on the TSX on May 22, 1969, when Gdn. Management Ltd. (later renamed Guardian Capital Group Limited), having completed its IPO, became one of the first investment counselling firms in Canada to be publicly traded.



/EIN News/ -- In the 1969 Annual Report, Norman Short, the firm’s founder and first CEO, said: “Your management intends in whatever environment we find ourselves, to do our utmost to perform well for Guardian’s shareholders and clients.” The same commitment holds true today.

“From top to bottom, our organization fully embraces the responsibilities with which we are entrusted, and we are continuously striving to make improvements to all aspects of how we do business”, said George Mavroudis, President and CEO of Guardian.

Since its founding in 1962, Guardian Capital has been helping clients to meet their investing and financial goals. Over this time, Guardian has developed a broad set of investment capabilities to serve its diversified client segments. These range from traditional bottom-up fundamental strategies to innovative quantitative, engineered and multi-asset solutions. With TrueSight™ Investing, Guardian has also introduced a suite of proven high-conviction equity strategies, which are garnering attention from investors around the world.

While Guardian’s origins are in asset management, the firm is now equally strong in the wealth management channel. Thirty years ago Guardian stepped into supporting independent financial advisory distribution, with the creation of the predecessor to Worldsource Financial Management, expanding further to include Worldsource Securities in 2002 and later IDC Worldsource Insurance Network, which is now one of Canada’s largest life insurance Managing General Agency.

Today, Guardian Capital is one of only a few independent diversified financial services firms trading on the TSX. “We are very proud to celebrate 50 years on the TSX”, said Mavroudis. “This milestone further distinguishes us as a leading independent financial firm, one that has demonstrated adaptability, a strong culture and deep financial acumen.”

We thank our clients and shareholders for their long-standing support.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited is a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. Guardian provides institutional and private wealth investment management services; provides financial services to international investors; provides services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and Guardian is currently celebrating 50 years as a listed company. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

For more information, please contact:

Angela Shim

Telephone: (416) 947-8009



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.