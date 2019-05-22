Diem Enters Into Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Emerson Ecologics for Healthcare Practitioner Line

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diem has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Emerson Ecologics, the nation's largest distributor of integrative wellness products to healthcare practitioners. As a provider of professional-brand dietary supplements and medical foods, Diem will provide products including Umbrellux DAO, Cerenx and Adiposano available through Emerson Ecologics and Emerson’s Wellevate integrated dispensary platform beginning this month.



/EIN News/ -- “Emerson Ecologics is providing us with the best distribution opportunities to get these vital supplements in the hands of healthcare providers so they can help patients who are living with these common challenges,” said Kurt Cameron, COO of Diem. “We are a company committed to providing solutions to healthcare practitioners, and this agreement with Emerson Ecologics will allow us to more effectively serve their needs.”

Diem’s products address a range of underserved and emerging health concerns. Umbrellux DAO is the original diamine oxidase (DAO) supplement brand in the United States designed to help mitigate histamine intolerance or DAO deficiency, which experts believe affects up to 5% of the population. Cerenx is a citicoline medical food for the specific dietary needs of patients with cerebral ischemia, early cognitive decline, and neurodegeneration. Adiposano is a medical food designed specifically to support metabolic health for overweight or obese individuals with associated joint health concerns. People with advanced joint concerns are almost three times more likely than those in the general population to have metabolic syndrome, which is linked to increased risks of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

“We are so happy to partner with Diem to bring their great products to the healthcare market,” says Jaclyn Chasse, ND, vice president of medical education & Wellevate at Emerson Ecologics. “Their innovative formulas address a wide variety of health areas and their Umbrellux DAO product will be of particular interest as there has been a high demand for histamine management support.”

Healthcare practitioners can order Umbrellux DAO, Cerenx and Adiposano online through Emerson Ecologics and Emerson's Wellevate integrated dispensary platform at: https://www.emersonecologics.com or https://wellevate.me

About Diem

Diem, a dietary supplement and medical food company, serves healthcare professionals and consumers with scientifically validated solutions for a select range of health concerns. Formed by an international partnership of scientists, nutraceutical ingredient producers and veterans of the natural products industry, Diem supplies safe and effective nutraceuticals produced to the highest quality standards and backed by rigorous scientific evidence. Learn more at: http://diemlabsllc.com/

About Emerson Ecologics

Emerson Ecologics has partnered with forward-thinking healthcare practitioners for nearly 40 years driven by a passion for healthy living, a commitment to customer-focus, and a desire to support innovation in integrative therapies. Emerson offers a carefully curated suite of professional quality supplement products and works closely with 350+ established and emerging brands to bring you an expansive selection of natural health products supported by educational resources. Practitioners can choose delivery in-office or via a customizable Wellevate® virtual dispensary. For more information or to get started, visit emersonecologics.com or wellevate.me

