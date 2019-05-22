When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: October 17, 2018 FDA Publish Date: May 22, 2019

Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, of Ward Hill, MA is voluntarily recalling Cedar’s Chickpea Salad 8 oz. because it may contain undeclared edamame (soy). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

This product was distributed to retailers in AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, TX, UT, VT, and WI.

The Cedar’s Chickpea Salad is packaged in an 8 oz. plastic container, with UPC Code: 044115337767. The product is a refrigerated product with Sell By Dates from 9/23/18 – 11/9/18.

Cedar’s initiated the recall when it was discovered that misprinted labels omitted the edamame ingredient and allergy statement. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers allergic to soy who have purchased this product should not consume it.

For consumers who are not allergic to soy there is no safety issue with the product.

Cedar’s Chickpea Salad 8 OZ. with Sell By Dates of 11/10/18 and later is not affected.

No other products produced by Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods are affected by this recall.

For additional information or to request a replacement please contact Cedar’s at hello@cedarsfoods.com. Please reference EDAMAME.