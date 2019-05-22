MjMicro Conference Sold Out for Presenting Companies, Underscores Increasing Demand in Booming Cannabis Sectors

Invitation-only event offers unparalleled opportunities for next level investors

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- MjMicro Conference ( www.mjmicro.com ), the next-level investor forum for publicly traded cannabis companies, is sold out for Presenting Companies. MjMicro, set to take place on June 25, 2019, at the Westin Grand Central in New York City, promises to unite carefully vetted cannabis-related public entities with a full roster of potential investors.



The MjMicro Conference is an invitational networking forum exclusively created to enable best-in-class and emerging public companies in the cannabis industry to meet with high-net-worth investors, venture funds and family offices, helping drive private investment capital into public entities, promote trading liquidity, and increase media and analyst coverage.

“This event is by invitation on both sides of the table as part of our mission is to parse out the best opportunities for our audience of investors,” noted George Jage, president and COO of MjLink.com and producer of MjMicro. “The demand by the market confirms that the cannabis industry needs its own public market capital conference to showcase one of the fastest growing industries in the world.”

Presenting companies include:

Emerald Health Therapeutics

FSD Pharma

Flowr Corp.

1933 Industries

48North Cannabis

CannAmerica Brands

CANNEX Capital Holdings / 4Front

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.

Dixie Brands

EXMceuticals

Helix TCS Inc.

HighTide Inc.

House of Jane

MJ Freeway

Phoenix Life Sciences Int’l Ltd.

Province Brands of Canada

Tauriga Sciences

United Cannabis Corp.

Vireo Health

“We have an exciting mix of companies ranging from $5 million to $500 million in market caps, and companies involved in cultivation, multi-state operators, technologies, lifestyle products and the emerging cannabis beverage category,” noted Todd Markey, director of investor relations at MjMicro. “With the expected growth trajectory of cannabis and hemp, this offers the investors a variety of developmental stages and channels in which they can invest into these companies.”

In the next decade, analysts project that total cannabis industry sales could reach as high as $130 billion. Viridian Capital Advisors, a leading cannabis investment bank, estimates that $13.8 billion was raised by cannabis firms in 2018, marking a 4-fold increase over the year prior.

MjMicro is scheduled to be held four times a year with events in New York, Beverly Hills, West Palm Beach and Seattle. MjMicro is produced by MjLink.com Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Networks (OTC: WDLF).

To learn more about MjMicro Conference or to request an invitation to attend, please visit MjMicro.com .

About MjLink.com Inc.

Social Life Network (OTC: WDLF), a cloud-based social media and social network technology company based in Denver, Colorado, announced on Sept. 25, 2018, that the Company had spun its cannabis technology division out of the parent company and incorporated MjLink.com Inc., a Delaware Corporation, as its wholly owned subsidiary. MjLink operates as a multinational cannabis technology and media organization with two separate social networks: WeedLife.com, a consumer-to-consumer network; and MjLink.com, a business-to-business social network. On April 4, 2019, the president of MjLink, George Jage, announced the launch of a new division of the Company that is focused on providing the industry with best-in-class financial, B2B and B2C cannabis-centric events that complement the Company’s global social networks.

For more information about Social Life Network and to download the MjLink Investor Deck, visit https://social-life-network.com

Disclaimer

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's or MjLink's future financial results, revenues or stock price. There are no assurances that the Company will successfully take MjLink.com, Inc public. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. The relationship between Social Life Network and the other companies mentioned currently does not extend beyond inviting them to send representatives to speak at the MjMicro Conference.

