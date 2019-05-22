Gildan Activewear to Host Institutional Investor and Analyst Conference in Honduras

MONTREAL, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) today announced that it will be hosting its 2019 Institutional investor and analyst conference in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The conference will begin with a Company hosted dinner the evening of November 19, 2019 and will conclude by noon on November 21, 2019. The event will include tours of Gildan’s manufacturing facilities in Honduras, as well as presentations by members of Gildan’s management team. A formal invitation with event details and registration information will be distributed in the upcoming weeks. Presentation slides will be made available on the Company’s corporate website at http://www.gildancorp.com/events . For more information please contact Gildan Investor Relations at the contact information below.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™, Prim + Preux™, Gold Toe®, Anvil®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Therapy Plus™, Peds® and MediPeds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms. In addition, we sell directly to consumers through our own direct-to-consumer platforms.

/EIN News/ -- Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean Basin, North America, and Bangladesh. With over 50,000 employees worldwide Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine Responsibility™ program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com and www.genuineresponsibility.com , respectively.

Investor inquiries: Sophie Argiriou

Vice President, Investor Communications

(514) 343-8815

sargiriou@gildan.com Elisabeth Hamaoui

Manager, Investor Communications

(514) 744-8521

ehamaoui@gildan.com



