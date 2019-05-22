Pluribus Networks Brings Low-Latency Network Fabric to the Kinetic Edge

Powerful SDN automation and programmability, comprehensive visibility, and deep network slicing capabilities demonstrated at Vapor IO’s Kinetic Edge in Chicago

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluribus Networks, a leader in open networking and next generation software defined networking (SDN), today announced the successful deployment of release 5.0 of Netvisor® ONE OS and the Adaptive Cloud Fabric™ at multiple Vapor IO Kinetic Edge™ sites in Chicago, IL. The deployment validates Pluribus’ ability to connect multiple edge data center sites seamlessly, providing a controllerless distributed fabric with SDN automation and deep network slicing to support multi-tenancy and multiple edge applications.

Pluribus is a founding member of the Kinetic Edge Alliance, a coalition of leading companies bringing end-to-end edge infrastructure solutions to customers. With release 5.0 of Netvisor® ONE OS, Pluribus is delivering the next-generation fabric for the edge, distributed cloud, and 5G. Customers who deploy Netvisor ONE OS 5.0 in an edge environment can leverage the Adaptive Cloud Fabric to create an open SDN fabric with distributed intelligence, comprehensive telemetry, rich network services, and deep slicing across multiple data centers, regardless of geographic location.

As part of the initial deployment, Pluribus created alternative network slices to show the impact latency can have on application performance. A facial recognition application developed by MobiledgeX, and running on Packet bare metal servers, was distributed across two network slices. One network slice sent application data across the internet before being processed, resulting in latency of 82 milliseconds. The second slice was a low-latency path, resulting in only 13 milliseconds latency.

“As new consumer and enterprise applications proliferate at the edge to mitigate latency, they require edge networking that is agile, flexible, simple, and cost-effective,” said Brad Casemore, Research Vice President, Datacenter Networks, IDC. “Responding to that need, the Kinetic Edge Alliance encompasses a broad ecosystem of partners and integrations designed to operationalize and deliver new services at the edge, with Pluribus’ controller-less SDN fabric contributing through its automation and programmability.”

The Pluribus Adaptive Cloud Fabric at Kinetic Edge offers the following:

Multi-site data center unification – All nodes of the Adaptive Cloud Fabric federate into a single logical programmable entity that stretches across geo-distributed locations. Customers who deploy at the Kinetic Edge locations can now unify their network fabric from on-prem and third party colocation data centers located anywhere in the world out to Kinetic Edge colocation facilities.

– All nodes of the Adaptive Cloud Fabric federate into a single logical programmable entity that stretches across geo-distributed locations. Customers who deploy at the Kinetic Edge locations can now unify their network fabric from on-prem and third party colocation data centers located anywhere in the world out to Kinetic Edge colocation facilities. Simplified operations – The controllerless architecture of Pluribus’ Adaptive Cloud Fabric distributes intelligence and state across every switch in the network. This simplifies operations and reduces costs along with the potential for human error while increasing resiliency by ensuring no single point of failure.

– The controllerless architecture of Pluribus’ Adaptive Cloud Fabric distributes intelligence and state across every switch in the network. This simplifies operations and reduces costs along with the potential for human error while increasing resiliency by ensuring no single point of failure. Deep network slicing – The Adaptive Cloud Fabric uniquely provides isolated data, control, and management planes across the entire fabric to support multi-tenancy and the network slicing specified for 5G environments.

– The Adaptive Cloud Fabric uniquely provides isolated data, control, and management planes across the entire fabric to support multi-tenancy and the network slicing specified for 5G environments. Comprehensive telemetry – The Adaptive Cloud Fabric captures all TCP flows across the fabric and store them for real-time and offline analytics using Pluribus Insight Analytics. Insight Analytics leverages embedded Netvisor monitoring telemetry and packet flow data sources to enable pervasive visibility across the network, eliminating the need for expensive probes or complex monitoring overlay networks.

– The Adaptive Cloud Fabric captures all TCP flows across the fabric and store them for real-time and offline analytics using Pluribus Insight Analytics. Insight Analytics leverages embedded Netvisor monitoring telemetry and packet flow data sources to enable pervasive visibility across the network, eliminating the need for expensive probes or complex monitoring overlay networks. Distributed network services – The adaptive cloud fabric delivers rich layer 3 and layer 2 network services distributed to all nodes in the fabric for increased scale, improved resiliency, and simple connectivity to partners and third-party cloud providers.

“Pluribus simplifies operations and lowers the cost of multi-site data center environments today for our customers. With Release 5.0, and our partner ecosystem, we are well positioned to radically simplify the networking problems faced by edge computing applications, particularly as data center environments become more distributed,” Kumar Srikantan, CEO Pluribus Networks.

“Vapor IO’s Kinetic Edge Alliance offers a framework for Pluribus to coordinate a diverse set of partners and showcase an end-to-end solution, validating the power of their Adaptive Cloud Fabric at the Kinetic Edge. The networking solutions offered by Pluribus demonstrate unique, production-ready capabilities in our Chicago edge data centers. The entire Kinetic Edge ecosystem takes a huge leap forward as Pluribus and other partners prove out their capabilities at the edge of the wireless networks.” said Matt Trifiro, CMO of Vapor IO.

“MobiledgeX is focused on making it easy for application developers to deploy dynamically at the edge when their users are present. With Pluribus advanced networking capabilities and at Vapor IO’s Kinetic Edge sites in Chicago, task specific on-demand network slices were created to transform the round-trip delays to ensure the low latency required to deliver offloaded facial recognition capabilities. Easy access to edge sites and reliable dynamic high performance creates new opportunities for both application developers and new device makers,” Jason Hoffman, CEO, MobiledgeX.

“Packet’s vision for the Edge includes thousands of locations, specialized hardware, and diverse wireless and connectivity capabilities - all designed with a developer experience in mind. Vapor IO’s Kinetic Edge infrastructure and the Pluribus Netvisor ONE OS and the Adaptive Cloud Fabric are examples of how the delivery model, the network model, and the way infrastructure interacts with software is changing, for the better,” said Zachary Smith, CEO of Packet.

Pluribus Networks is delivering an open, next generation software defined network fabric for modern data centers, multi-site data centers and distributed cloud environments. The Linux-based Netvisor® ONE operating system and the Adaptive Cloud Fabric™ have been purpose built to deliver radically simplified networking along with white box economics by leveraging open networking hardware from our partners Dell EMC, D-Link Systems and Edgecore as well as Pluribus’ own Freedom Series of switches. The Adaptive Cloud Fabric controllerless SDN architecture distributes state and intelligence throughout the network fabric and is optimized to deliver rich and highly secure per-tenant services across data center sites with simple operations and no single point of failure. Pluribus Networks is also embedded in industry leading Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVi) and distributed cloud solutions which are being deployed in the networks of the world’s largest 5G service providers. Pluribus Networks is a founding member of the Linux Foundation’s LF Edge organization and a member of State of the Edge. Visit pluribusnetworks.com to learn more.





