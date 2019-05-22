Justwealth and BioBenefits partner to introduce Group Retirement Savings Plan solution to the Canadian bio-economy

The agreement will see Justwealth and BioBenefits collaborate to offer Justwealth’s leading robo-advisor platform as part of BioBenefits’ national employee benefits program.



HQ'd in Mississauga, Ontario - BioBenefits specializes in employee benefit plans for life science and related companies





TORONTO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justwealth Financial Inc., a leading independent robo-advisor, and BioBenefits, specialists in group benefits for life science companies, announced a partnership that will add Justwealth’s robo-advisor solution to the BioBenefits Program and its flagship plan designs, bioLIFE and bioFLEX. The partnership will allow companies to offer Justwealth’s Group Retirement Savings Plans (“GRSP”) and other investments services to their employees, on both a group and voluntary basis.

Enhancing the BioBenefits Offering

BioBenefits helps life sciences companies meet the challenge of maintaining a benefits plan that is both affordable and flexible. The BioBenefits Program offers life sciences companies the opportunity to participate in a national “risk pool” made up of similar employee groups; this arrangement helps spread employee health risk beyond a single group’s demographics, leading to preferred funding and underwriting methods. The Program also offers access to top benefits trends such as, virtual medical clinics, voluntary (portable) insurance products and digital administration.

The addition of Justwealth and its GRSP solution solidifies BioBenefits as not just an innovative service provider, but as an aggregator of solutions that will help the Canadian bio-economy compete for talent on a global scale. Employers will be able to include Justwealth’s investment services as part of their total compensation package, helping their employees reach and protect their retirement goals in a cost-effective manner.

Madison McKimm, President & CEO of BioBenefits, states, “This partnership is a critical component of the BioBenefits Program. Being able to offer a GRSP solution that is not only relevant to today’s workforce but flexible for employers is both good for the quality of our program and in the best interest of our clients and their ability to offer a complete rewards strategy. Our decision to partner with Justwealth is two-fold: their technology component makes it easy for us to offer our clients an integrated solution; and more importantly, their best-in-class robo-advisor platform is supported by an experienced team of human financial professionals. As a client myself, I have no doubt that plan sponsors and members will welcome this as an integrated solution or standalone module.”

A Sophisticated Robo-Advisor Solution

In addition to GRSPs, employees will gain full access to all of Justwealth’s investment advisory services, including:

Over 60 model ETF portfolios – more than any other Canadian robo-advisor

Professional investment management including daily monitoring and automatic rebalancing

A full suite of account types – RRSPs, TFSAs, RESPs, Non-Registered, LIRAs, LIFs & RRIFs

A discounted investment management fee that is a fraction of the cost of traditional RRSPs

“As an innovative financial technology company, we believe that Justwealth is well-positioned to understand the needs of companies that operate in an industry that is as forward-thinking as the Canadian bio-economy”, said Richard Burton-Williams, Head of Justwealth’s Institutional division. “As Canadians become increasingly aware of the advantages of low-cost, ETF portfolios and continue to shift their personal investments to robo-advisors like Justwealth, they will demand that their employer plans keep pace. This agreement allows us to help employers in the life sciences industry stay ahead of trends and drive their employees’ satisfaction by providing access to what we believe is the Canadian robo-advisor industry’s most comprehensive investment solution.”

BioBenefits Inc.

Established October 2017 with support from BioTalent Canada, BioBenefits operates nationally with its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario. BioBenefits is the group benefits program of choice for Life Sciences Ontario (“LSO”) and its members. In addition to its unique risk model and plan designs, the Program delivers on top benefits’ trends such as, virtual medical clinics, voluntary (portable) insurance products and digital administration. For more information, please visit www.biobenefits.ca .

For all inquires, contact:

Madison McKimm, President & CEO

madison@biobenefits.ca

(416) 428-7636

Justwealth Financial Inc.

Justwealth offers one of Canada's most comprehensive online portfolio management platforms, offering over 60 different portfolios to meet each investor's needs and goals. Justwealth was founded by investment industry veterans to provide “Justice” to the overcharged and underserved Canadian investor. Justwealth is registered to serve residents in all ten Canadian provinces. For more information, please visit www.justwealth.com .

For media inquires, contact:

Richard Burton-Williams, Head of Justwealth Institutional

richard@justwealth.com

(647) 294-1593

