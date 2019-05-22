Associa Community Association Services of Indiana Hosts Board Member Round Table Discussion

/EIN News/ -- Carmel, IN, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI) recently hosted a successful board member round table discussion at the CASI office in Carmel, Indiana.



The round table event hosted more than 30 board members and was moderated by Annette Byrd, CASI branch president, and Julie Jacobson, principal attorney at Kovitz Shifrin Nesbit (KSN). The session allowed board members the opportunity to discuss issues, resolutions, and share best practices for the range of demands facing their communities.



“Community Association Services of Indiana understands that knowledge is power and understanding up-to-date information is important to every community and board member,” stated Jennifer Freeman, CASI vice president. “To demonstrate our longstanding commitment to board education, we offered the free round table event for board members to network, participate, and learn from industry leaders. We look forward to more successful educational events in the future.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



