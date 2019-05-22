Author Takes Irmalinda’s Doll To The BookExpo America 2019!

Irmalinda's Doll: A Volume Of Drawn Thoughts

BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AuthorCentrix is back at it! Join us as we celebrate our second year as one of the exhibitors at the largest book trade fair in the United States of America – the BookExpo America 2019. Authors, booksellers, specialty retailers, national chains, distributors, librarians, literary agents, publishers and more will be attending the event as it is set to shake the grounds of New York City on the 29th of May. BookExpo America is carefully crafted with content and experiences for all those that play part in the publishing industry.In this year’s big event, Valerie Owen will be gracing the Fair with her children’s book entitled Irmalinda’s Doll: A Volume of Drawn Thoughts , together with the farfetched and unbeatable members at AuthorCentrix. Charming, odd and pleasantly dark, Owen presents a vision of memory, symbolism and fate – made alive through the character of Sally who gets killed, leaving her doll behind. The doll certainly knows a secret and Irmalinda’s memories and past is part of understanding their shared destiny. The story could not get more captivating than this! Witness the episodic narrative as it unfolds the secrets - certainly only the best from Ms. Owen!The team invites everyone to join the Fair and contribute to global success through the most awaited Fair of the year – BookExpo America 2019! See you there!



