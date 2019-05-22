AT&T Donates $50,000 for Volunteer Tribute Mural at the North Texas Food Bank

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AT&T regularly supports the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) through monetary donations and volunteering. Since the beginning of their partnership, AT&T has donated more than $531,000 and volunteered a total of 16,800 hours. Now, they have stepped up their support in a huge way by underwriting a new mural dedicated to the hunger-fighting volunteers of North Texas for NTFB’s new distribution center, the Perot Family Campus.

NTFB and AT&T will host a special volunteer shift on May 23 where the mural will be revealed to volunteers. The mural will take up two walls of the volunteer area of NTFB’s Perot Family Campus and will illustrate the story of how Food Banking works.

“Many people don’t understand that our primary role as a Food Bank is to gather and distribute millions of pounds a food each year to those in need through hundreds of partners agencies and thousands of feeding programs,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of NTFB. “This mural not only brightens our volunteer space but helps us share how we work to help our hungry neighbors in North Texas every day, and we are incredibly grateful to AT&T for helping us make that happen.”

“AT&T is proud to partner with the North Texas Food Bank as they work to reduce food insecurity in North Texas,” said Michael Peterson, Vice President of External Affairs for AT&T. “There are many North Texans who live in poverty and live in a constant state of hunger, including homeless and the working poor. AT&T has launched Believe Dallas, an AT&T employee initiative focused on mitigating homelessness in the Dallas area. We know the volunteers at the Food Bank are essential to the food distribution process, so we are proud to be able to support this mural dedicated to the hard work they do.”

WHERE: The event takes place at the Primary Distribution Center of the North Texas Food Bank

The Perot Family Campus, 3677 Mapleshade Lane, Plano, Texas 75075

WHEN: Thursday, May 23, 2019 beginning at 9 a.m.

WHO: NTFB and AT&T representatives will be available for questions and interviews





About the North Texas Food Bank:

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization with its primary distribution center in Plano, and administrative headquarters located in the Dallas Farmers Market. Each day, NTFB provides access to more than 190,000 meals for hungry children, seniors, and families through a network of more than 1,000 programs and more than 200 Partner Agencies. In fiscal year 2018, NTFB provided access to almost 72 million nutritious meals. While the NTFB is making steady progress toward closing the hunger gap, much work remains to be done to reach the organization's 10-year goal of providing 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025.

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger relief organization.

Anna Kurian North Texas Food Bank 214-270-2059 annak@ntfb.org



