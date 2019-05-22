Recruiting for Good to Help Fund The Ed Asner Family Center

www.EdAsnerFamilyCenter.org We're Helping Fund The Ed Asner Family Center www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds from staffing placements to help fund the nonprofit's camp scholarships and programming.

We're grateful to help fund The Ed Asner Family Center and change lives...” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (RG4) is helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to help The Ed Asner Family Center According to R4G , Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve and help the nonprofit fund their camp scholarships and programming; to transform the community and change lives."How Companies in Southern California Can Help the Nonprofit1) Send staffing agency, Recruiting for Good jobs in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales positions.2) Recruiting for Good will find the companies the best talent.3) When a placement fee is paid; 10% will be donated to the nonprofit."The dream is to establish an oasis of creativity in every special needs community." Ed AsnerAboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com We're using recruiting for good; generating proceeds to make a difference. Love to have fun making a difference and travel; simply make referrals to help R4G fund The Ed Asner Family Center and earn travel saving rewards to party for good. www.CruiseforGood.org The Ed Asner Family Center’s mission is to promote self-confidence in differently abled individuals and bring balance and wellness to those individuals and their families. Delivering Camp Ed, enrichment programs, and mental health programs. To learn more visit www.edasnerfamilycenter.org



