Black Hat USA Reveals First 2019 Briefings: WhatsApp, 2020 Election, Boeing, Apple XS, and More

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Black Hat, the world’s leading producer of information security events, announces its first selected Briefings for its 2019 event this summer. Back in Las Vegas for its 22nd year, the event will join forces with world-renowned information security professionals and researchers to explore vulnerabilities covering everything from commercial aircrafts, widely used messaging platforms, popular mobile devices, government, cars, and more.



/EIN News/ -- Black Hat USA will take place August 3-8, 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. For more information and to save $200 on a Briefings Pass by May 24, please visit: blackhat.com/us-19/

Selected from the largest number of submissions in Black Hat history, the 2019 program features a robust list of Briefings thus far:

Hacking WhatsApp, enabling an attacker to change the identity of a message sender, alter the text of someone else’s message, and manipulate a person’s response so it's visible to everyone in a conversation.



enabling an attacker to change the identity of a message sender, alter the text of someone else’s message, and manipulate a person’s response so it's visible to everyone in a conversation. Critical hardware research, with a talk that explores the inner workings of The Boeing 787 Dreamliner’s core network; the reveal of two 0-day vulnerabilities and a remotely exploitable attack chain that reliably bypasses Cisco Trust Anchor, used for enterprise routers, switches, and firewalls; and a look at Apple’s T2 Security Chip, which is leveraged to protect Touch ID data, enable encrypted storage, and provide secure boot capabilities.

Be sure to check back for the latest Briefings as they're added, here: blackhat.com/us-19/briefings/schedule/index.html

Black Hat USA Trainings – Register Now to Save $300: Black Hat will offer its largest Trainings lineup to date, with deeply technical, hands-on courses led by the information security industry’s top trainers and professionals. Courses will span topics such as car hacking, iOS and Android exploitation, advanced infrastructure hacking, IoT, and more. For information on the lineup, please visit: blackhat.com/us-19/training/schedule/index.html

Top partners and sponsors of Black Hat USA 2019 include:

Sustaining Partners: Accenture, Carbon Black, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Qualys, Rapid7, SecurityScorecard, Tenable; Global Partners: Cloudflare, Cybereason, Darktrace, Endace, Facebook, Garrison Technologies Inc., HackerOne, IntSights Cyber Intelligence, ISACA, Qualys, Recorded Future, Synopsys, Tenable; Diamond Sponsors: Cisco, CrowdStrike, Cylance, FireEye, LogRhythm, Palo Alto Networks, Qualys, Rapid7, Tenable; Platinum Plus Sponsors: AT&T Cybersecurity, Carbon Black, Cofense, Cybereason, Darktrace, ExtraHop Networks, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Juniper Networks, McAfee, Mimecast, NETSCOUT Systems, Proofpoint, Inc., Recorded Future, RSA, SecurityScorecard, SentinelOne, Symantec, Synopsys. For all sponsorship opportunities, visit: blackhat.com/us-19/sponsors.html

About Black Hat

For more than 20 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com. Black Hat is organized by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month.

