Newest Class of Finance Leaders Named to Aspen Institute Fellowship

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aspen Institute today named the 2019 Class of its Finance Leaders Fellowship — 22 senior leaders who will participate in a two-year Fellowship and take action towards increasing trust in the global finance industry.

Fellows across classes represent various sectors within the industry from around the world including FinTech, banking, asset management, debt and equity investing, credit cards, commercial real estate, operational finance, pensions, endowments, and regulation, among others.

“We welcome our new and influential Fellows as they prepare to leverage their platforms, passions, and our growing community of Fellows to create positive, lasting impact,” said Jennifer Simpson, Executive Director of the Aspen Finance Leaders Fellowship.

Launching its inaugural class in 2016, the Fellowship was co-founded by Henry Crown Fellow Ranji Nagaswami, CEO of Hirtle Callaghan and Christopher Varelas, Founding Partner of Riverwood Capital with founding sponsorship from CFA Institute and other generous individual donors.

The Finance Leaders Fellows will gather at four seminars over the course of two years to explore their own leadership, core values, desired legacies, and vision for the global finance industry. Each Fellow commits to taking action by launching a leadership venture that will have a positive impact on the finance sector and society. The Finance Leaders Fellows join more than 3,000 other entrepreneurial leaders from over 50 countries to become members of the Aspen Global Leadership Network (AGLN).

The members of the 2019 Class of the Aspen Finance Leaders Fellowship are:

Photos and bios are available at: https://agln.aspeninstitute.org/fellowships/financeleaders/classes/2019

Abhijit Bose, Head of India, WhatsApp, Bangalore, India

Alessandra Genco, CFO, Leonardo, Rome, Italy

Amy Lenander, Senior Vice President, Head of International and UK CEO, Capital One, London, UK

Ann Gugino, Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis, Target, Minneapolis, MN

Carolina de Onis, General Counsel, Teacher Retirement System of Texas, Austin TX

Claudia Cordioli, Managing Director, Head Western & Southern Europe, Swiss Reinsurance Company, Zurich Switzerland

David Levi, Managing Partner, Brookfield Asset Management and CEO, Brookfield Public Securities Group, New York, NY

Dennis K. Berman, Managing Director, Lazard, New York, NY

Hamdiya Ismaila, General Manager, Ghana Venture Capital Trust Fund, Accra, Ghana

Jamil Anderlini, Editor – Asia Pacific, The Financial Times, Hong Kong

Jeff Wong, Global Chief Innovation Officer, EY Global, Palo Alto, CA

Jerome Itty, Regional Head, Asia, AXA Partners, Hong Kong

June Kim, Director, Global Equity, CalSTRS, West Sacramento, CA

Kevin Brennan, Head of Investment Research Analytics and Implementation, Bridgewater Associates, Westport, CT

Krissy Wright, Vice President and Business Unit CFO, Medtronic, Minneapolis, MN

Laurence Latimer, Head of Ventures, IEX Group, New York, NY

Leslie J. (Anderson) Rutland, U.S. and International Head of Workplace Experience Technology, BMO Financial Group, Chicago, IL

Malcolm Fair, Managing Director, RisCura, Cape Town, South Africa

Melissa Smith, Managing Director and Head of Specialized Industries for Middle Market Banking, JP Morgan, New York, NY

Mina Pacheco Nazemi, Managing Director, Alternative Investments, Barings, Charlotte, NC

Rodrigo Garcia, Deputy State Treasurer & Chief Investment Officer, Illinois State Treasury, Springfield, IL

Tucker Bartlett, Executive Vice President, Self-Help, Durham, NC

The Aspen Global Leadership Network is a growing, worldwide community of more than 3,000 high-integrity, entrepreneurial leaders from over 50 countries who share a commitment to enlightened leadership and to using their creativity, energy and resources to tackle the foremost societal challenges of our times. Fellows are chosen to be part of one of 14 geographic or sector-specific initiatives around the world – each modeled after the Aspen Institute’s flagship Henry Crown Fellowship Program. For more information, visit http://agln.aspeninstitute.org.

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, DC. Its mission is to foster leadership based on enduring values and to provide a nonpartisan venue for dealing with critical issues. The Institute is based in Washington, DC; Aspen, Colorado; and on the Wye River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. It also has offices in New York City and an international network of partners. For more information, visit www.aspeninstitute.org.

