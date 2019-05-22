Global Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) Market to 2023 - Market will Register a CAGR of Almost 36%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The location-based virtual reality (VR) market will register a CAGR of almost 36% by 2023.



A major factor that is expected to drive the growth of the global location-based VR market is the significant increase in the implementation of VR technology by means of VR headsets and other VR devices such as motion controllers for gaming applications.



Furthermore, products such as 0culusTouch controllers conform to the gamers hands, enabling finger recognition and gesture-controlled gaming, thus enhancing the gaming experience. These technological innovations are expected to fuel the adoption of VR in gaming, which will support the growth of the global location-based VR market during the forecast period.



Market Overview



Growing investment in VR technology



With the growing investments in VR technology and the growing adoption of VR, the global location-based VR market will grow significantly during the forecast period. As a result of its growing popularity, investors are coming forward to invest in VR technology. For instance, more than 25 venture firms and corporates have started the VR Venture Capital Alliance to encourage the growth of VR technology.



High VR content development cost





A VR project is a combination of several different components. Hence, there are several cost factors to be considered while developing VR content. They include the costs incurred during the creation and distribution of VR content and the cost of hardware and software. The high pricing of content development will hinder the growth of the global location-based VR market as the high content prices can lead to high ticket prices for consumers availing location-based VR services.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including The VOID LLC and VRstudios the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increase in the implementation of VR technology and growing investments in VR technology, will provide considerable growth opportunities to location-based virtual reality (VR) manufactures.



Exit Reality, HTC Corp., IMAX Corp., The VOID LLC, and VRstudios Inc are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

VR arcades - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

VR cinemas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

VR theme parks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Use of inside-out tracking technology in VR headsets

Growing popularity of 360-degree content

eSports gaining traction in location-based VR

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Exit Reality

HTC Corp.

IMAX Corp.

The VOID LLC

VRstudios Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX



