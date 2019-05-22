Global Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) Market to 2023 - Market will Register a CAGR of Almost 36%
The location-based virtual reality (VR) market will register a CAGR of almost 36% by 2023.
A major factor that is expected to drive the growth of the global location-based VR market is the significant increase in the implementation of VR technology by means of VR headsets and other VR devices such as motion controllers for gaming applications.
Furthermore, products such as 0culusTouch controllers conform to the gamers hands, enabling finger recognition and gesture-controlled gaming, thus enhancing the gaming experience. These technological innovations are expected to fuel the adoption of VR in gaming, which will support the growth of the global location-based VR market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Growing investment in VR technology
With the growing investments in VR technology and the growing adoption of VR, the global location-based VR market will grow significantly during the forecast period. As a result of its growing popularity, investors are coming forward to invest in VR technology. For instance, more than 25 venture firms and corporates have started the VR Venture Capital Alliance to encourage the growth of VR technology.
High VR content development cost
A VR project is a combination of several different components. Hence, there are several cost factors to be considered while developing VR content. They include the costs incurred during the creation and distribution of VR content and the cost of hardware and software. The high pricing of content development will hinder the growth of the global location-based VR market as the high content prices can lead to high ticket prices for consumers availing location-based VR services.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including The VOID LLC and VRstudios the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increase in the implementation of VR technology and growing investments in VR technology, will provide considerable growth opportunities to location-based virtual reality (VR) manufactures.
Exit Reality, HTC Corp., IMAX Corp., The VOID LLC, and VRstudios Inc are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- VR arcades - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- VR cinemas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- VR theme parks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of inside-out tracking technology in VR headsets
- Growing popularity of 360-degree content
- eSports gaining traction in location-based VR
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Exit Reality
- HTC Corp.
- IMAX Corp.
- The VOID LLC
- VRstudios Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
