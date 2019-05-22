UPDATE -- Al Jazeera Digital Redefines Business & Economic Reporting with Launch of News Service at the Nexus of People, Planet & Profits

AJ Impact will offer English-language coverage of business and economic stories that impact the global economy

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Al Jazeera today announced a significant expansion into business and economics news with the launch of AJ Impact, a vertical dedicated to unbiased, fact-based, in-depth coverage of the economic forces shaping our world. Featuring original content produced by Al Jazeera's worldwide network of journalists and curated content from Bloomberg , AJ Impact will encompass all formats including articles, digital video, podcasts and infographics. Al Jazeera has established new offices in New York City to house a dedicated editorial team to support the new property.



/EIN News/ -- AJ Impact introduces a powerful new perspective to the landscape of business news. Grounded in Al Jazeera’s mission to give voice to the voiceless and supported by a diverse international l news team, AJ Impact will provide unbiased and inclusive reporting that boosts financial literacy and empowers news consumers to create a more just and sustainable global economy. Unique concentrations of focus for AJ Impact are in four key areas: Global Economy, Inequality, Technology and the burgeoning field of Impact Investing, which seeks to produce healthy outcomes for people and the planet as well as a financial return.

“We see a large unmet need for a new kind of business coverage told from a human perspective, and with global reach,” said Dr. Yaser Bishr, EVP of Digital for Al Jazeera Media Network. “In a media landscape that has forced other news organizations to cut back, AJ Impact represents a substantial commitment of new staff and resources to make business coverage more accessible and more relevant to all citizens of the global economy.”

“Traditional business news also focuses on the pursuit of profit, often ignoring negative impacts on people and the environment,” said Patricia Sabga, Al Jazeera’s new managing business editor overseeing AJ Impact. “This approach does not reflect the mission of Al Jazeera, nor does it reflect the values of next-generation news consumers who understand that how they spend and invest money -- even as little as a dollar -- can help create a more just, prosperous and sustainable global economy. By producing and curating stories with a global purview and a human perspective, AJ Impact will boost economic literacy while demonstrating how we all have a stake in every economic policy and decision whether in our own backyards or thousands of miles away.”

In addition to expanding Al Jazeera’s global English-language news coverage, AJ Impact will augment the Network’s broader portfolio of digital offerings, including AJ+ , podcast studio Jetty , and immersive video studio Contrast .

About Al Jazeera Digital

Al Jazeera Digital delivers award-winning news reporting via more than 36 distinct digital properties — including AlJazeera.com (English), AlJazeera.net (Arabic), AJ+ (English, Spanish, French & Arabic), ContrastVR, Jetty (audio) and more. Headquartered in Doha, Qatar, Al Jazeera Digital pioneers new and emerging storytelling techniques to give voice to the voiceless across all digital media formats, with dedicated offerings for desktop, mobile, audio, video, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and smart home. With expansive reach and offices and bureaus across the globe, Al Jazeera Digital ranks among the largest and most diverse global news operations on the planet.

