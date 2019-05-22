When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 22, 2019 FDA Publish Date: May 22, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Fruit/Fruit Product Contaminants Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Food & Beverage Safety, Potential or Undeclared Allergen Company Name: House Of Spices India Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

House of Spices (India) is recalling all lots of 7ounce (200g) packages of "LAXMI DRIED APRICOT", 7oz (200g) UPC code 2324617054, because they may contain undeclared sulfites. People who have allergies to sulfites run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled LAXMI DRIED APRICOT was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.

The product comes in a 7 oz (200g), clear plastic packages with yellow, green and red colors and Laxmi Logo. Below are pictures of the product.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs that the sulfite-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sulfites.

Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.