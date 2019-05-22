Inaugural Drive World Conference & Expo 2019 Announces Keynotes from Sebastian Thrun, SAE International, and More 

Automotive and technology visionaries to explore the electronics and embedded systems powering flying cars and asteroid redirection tests



/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drive World Conference & Expo (Drive World) , a must-attend showcase bringing together the brightest minds across the automotive electronics and embedded systems industries, today announced that Sebastian Thrun, Elena Adams, Jack Ganssle and Jacob Beningo, and Paul Mascarenas will keynote the inaugural event. Drive World 2019, partnered with the Embedded Systems Conference (ESC) , an event with a 30-year legacy of influencing electronics design and innovation, will take place August 27-29 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. To register as press, please visit: driveworldexpo.com/press .

Launching in Silicon Valley, Drive World with ESC is a three-day showcase that will create a cross-discipline event spanning two complementary, growing sectors – automotive electronics and intelligence and embedded systems. It’s projected that by 2020, U.S. spending on electric and autonomous vehicles, semiconductors, and connectivity hardware and software supporting these technologies will reach $120 billion.

Thrun, CEO of the Kitty Hawk Corporation and Chairman and Co-Founder of Udacity, will reflect about a roadmap for making self-driving cars part of the everyday transportation system and discuss a future that sees flying cars. Adams, Space Systems Engineer at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, will explore the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), NASA’s first planetary defense mission and “live” demonstration of asteroid deflection. Mascarenas, President of SAE International, the world leader in automotive and aerospace standards development, will host an engaging panel discussion where attendees will learn about the critical efforts underway at SAE. Finally, Ganssle, the internationally known embedded systems engineer who designed some of the first embedded systems, joined by embedded software expert and longtime ESC advisor Jacob Beningo, will discuss the evolving embedded engineering space, the last 3 decades of embedded innovation, and speculate about where the industry will be in another 30 years.

“With the launch of Drive World, partnered with the 30th anniversary of ESC, we are not supporting the hype that self-driving cars are just around the corner. In August, we will celebrate all of the innovation that has brought us to today and will bring education, networking, and design opportunities that, in time and with much more innovation from engineers, deliver us to the promise of an autonomous future,” said Suzanne Deffree, Brand Director, Intelligent Systems & Design, Informa. “We are honored to feature the top minds shaping the transition to smart mobility, and perfecting the embedded technology that will make self-driving, even flying cars, a reality. These keynotes, combined with the support of our partners IEEE-USA, SAE International, Embedded Vision Alliance, Linley Group, VSI Labs, and Design News solidifies that Drive World with ESC will support engineers and companies through an exciting growth trend.”

Full details on this year's keynote presentations:

August 28, 2019

From the First Self Driving Cars to the Future of Flying Cars

Presented by: Sebastian Thrun, CEO of the Kitty Hawk Corporation and Chairman and Co-Founder of Udacity

In his keynote, Thrun, who ran the Google self-driving car team, now known as Waymo, with the objective of enabling true Level 5 self-driving car capabilities, will discuss the enormous progress made toward self-driving cars, touching upon vehicles having logged over 10 million miles and public rides in Las Vegas. He will examine the technology under the hood, including LiDAR, cameras for information processing, and perhaps the most important innovation being the advent of deep learning technology, which empowers cars to learn how to drive safely. Lastly, Thrun will discuss the state of the art and reflect about a future roadmap for making self-driving cars, and perhaps even flying cars, part of the everyday transportation system. The presentation will take place 9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. and is open to all attendees.

After the keynote, members of the press are invited to participate in a Q&A with Thrun. Please reach out to AdvManufacturingPR@ubm.com for more information.

Setting the Standard in Transformational Technologies

Moderated by: Paul Mascarenas, SAE International President

In this keynote panel discussion, attendees will learn about the standards and best practices that are impacting emerging technologies and accelerating them to market through global industry collaboration. Specific technical standards topics moderated by Mascarenas include autonomous and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), connectivity to deliver on connected-vehicle-to-everything communication (V2X), hybrid and electric, and cybersecurity. The panel will take place 2:05 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

August 29, 2019

Earth Strikes Back with the Double Asteroid Redirection Test!

Presented by: Elena Adams, Space Systems Engineer at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

In her keynote, Adams will discuss the Double Asteroid Redirection Test – or DART – NASA’s first planetary defense mission and “live” demonstration of asteroid deflection. DART will aim for the smaller body in the binary asteroid known as Didymos, intercepting this small “moon” in October 2022, when the asteroid system is close enough to Earth to be easily (and safely) observed with ground-based telescopes. The DART spacecraft is currently being built and tested at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. The presentation will take place 9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. and is open to all attendees.



30 Years of Embedded Systems – A Fireside Chat with Jack Ganssle and Jacob Beningo

Presented by: Jack Ganssle, internationally known embedded systems engineer, author, and speaker, and Jacob Beningo, embedded systems consultant and ESC speaker/advisor

In this fireside chat, Ganssle and Beningo will discuss how the embedded space and embedded engineering field has changed over the last three decades, what we can expect for the next few years, and also speculate about where we’ll be in another 30 years. This presentation will take place 2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

The official partners of Drive World and ESC include IEEE-USA , SAE International , Embedded Vision Alliance , Linley Group , VSI Labs , and Design News .

For more information on the keynote addresses, please visit here .

Connect with ESC Boston: #DriveWorldESC, #AdvMfgExpo

About Advanced Manufacturing Expos & Conferences:

Informa PLC’s Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the advanced manufacturing market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com .

Media Contacts: Audrey Uchimoto, AdvManufacturingPR@ubm.com, (310) 496-9423 Lauren Lloyd, AdvManufacturingPR@ubm.com, (310) 266-4792 Tam Nguyen, AdvManufacturingPR@ubm.com, (424) 410-9797



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.