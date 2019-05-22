Global Transaction Monitoring Solutions Market Report 2019: Market will Register a CAGR of Approx 15% by 2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transaction Monitoring Solutions Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The transaction monitoring solutions manufactures market will register a CAGR of almost 15% by 2023.
Need for compliance with government regulations will drive the growth of the global transaction monitoring solutions manufactures market. Enterprises, especially financial enterprises, must comply with the increasing number of regulations to tackle frauds. Since the number of fraudulent activities and fraudsters is increasing every year, and frauds are becoming more sophisticated, the need to comply with regulations becomes imperative to ensure the protection of enterprises and their customers.
Market Overview
Emergence of advanced and sophisticated threats
One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market is the increasing cases of business information thefts and insider frauds. Cyberattacks are becoming increasingly advanced and sophisticated, targeting people, networks. and devices. In the rapidly changing IT infrastructure, attackers have found new ways of stealing valuable information and disrupting businesses by crossing the perimeter of security walls.
Shortage of skilled analytics professionals and high attrition rate
Transaction monitoring solutions offer tremendous benefits to organizations, but they require educated and qualified professionals with relevant experience in logical and analytical thinking and financial domain expertise. Currently, there is a shortage of skilled transaction monitoring solutions development professionals such as ethical hackers, statisticians, data scientists, and data analysts. This can negatively affect the growth of the transaction monitoring solutions market in developing countries such as India and China.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Oracle Corp. and SAS Institute Inc, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the need for compliance with government regulations and emergence of advanced and sophisticated threats, will provide considerable growth opportunities to transaction monitoring solutions manufactures.
ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems Plc, NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., and SAS Institute Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Market segmentation by deployment
- Comparison by deployment
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ACI Worldwide Inc.
- BAE Systems Plc
- NICE Ltd.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAS Institute Inc.
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1swqf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Banking
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.