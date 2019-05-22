Global Transaction Monitoring Solutions Market Report 2019: Market will Register a CAGR of Approx 15% by 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transaction Monitoring Solutions Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The transaction monitoring solutions manufactures market will register a CAGR of almost 15% by 2023.



Need for compliance with government regulations will drive the growth of the global transaction monitoring solutions manufactures market. Enterprises, especially financial enterprises, must comply with the increasing number of regulations to tackle frauds. Since the number of fraudulent activities and fraudsters is increasing every year, and frauds are becoming more sophisticated, the need to comply with regulations becomes imperative to ensure the protection of enterprises and their customers.



Market Overview



Emergence of advanced and sophisticated threats



One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market is the increasing cases of business information thefts and insider frauds. Cyberattacks are becoming increasingly advanced and sophisticated, targeting people, networks. and devices. In the rapidly changing IT infrastructure, attackers have found new ways of stealing valuable information and disrupting businesses by crossing the perimeter of security walls.



Shortage of skilled analytics professionals and high attrition rate



Transaction monitoring solutions offer tremendous benefits to organizations, but they require educated and qualified professionals with relevant experience in logical and analytical thinking and financial domain expertise. Currently, there is a shortage of skilled transaction monitoring solutions development professionals such as ethical hackers, statisticians, data scientists, and data analysts. This can negatively affect the growth of the transaction monitoring solutions market in developing countries such as India and China.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Oracle Corp. and SAS Institute Inc, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the need for compliance with government regulations and emergence of advanced and sophisticated threats, will provide considerable growth opportunities to transaction monitoring solutions manufactures.



ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems Plc, NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., and SAS Institute Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Market segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ACI Worldwide Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

NICE Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

SAS Institute Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1swqf





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Banking



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.