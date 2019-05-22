ORN JUNE 10 DEADLINE:  Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Orion Group Holdings, Inc. – ORN

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) from March 13, 2018 through March 26, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Orion investors under the federal securities laws. The firm reminds investors of the June 10, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Orion had overstated goodwill in certain periods; (2) Orion had overstated accounts receivable in certain periods; (3) Orion lacked effective internal control over financial reporting, including over goodwill impairment testing and allowance for doubtful accounts; (4) that, as a result, the required adjustments would materially impact Orion’s financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Orion’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 10, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/orion-group-holdings-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. or toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

