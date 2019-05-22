Anna Soliman Joins Fiduciary Trust as Los Angeles-Based Trust Counsel

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Anna Soliman has joined its Los Angeles office as trust counsel.



/EIN News/ -- “Anna possesses trust and estate administration and wealth planning expertise which will help support our growing Southern California client base,” said Lawrence A. Sternkopf, president and chief operating officer of Fiduciary Trust Company International. “We look forward to working with her to continue the development of holistic wealth plans for our clients and their families.”

Ms. Soliman was most recently an associate in the tax and wealth department at Venable LLP in Los Angeles, where her responsibilities included crafting and preparing complex estate plans and business succession plans for high-net-worth individuals. She also assisted clients in matters ranging from trust administration and probate to Internal Revenue Service (IRS) audits.

Prior to Venable LLP, Ms. Soliman was an associate in the private client services department at Proskauer Rose LLP in Los Angeles, where she drafted estate plans and documents for complex wealth transfer transactions on behalf of ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Earlier in her career, Ms. Soliman worked for the IRS as an estate tax attorney and served as deputy district attorney in the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

“Fiduciary Trust has a well-deserved reputation in our industry, and in this region, as a client-focused advisor and partner,” said Stephen J. Dutka, Fiduciary Trust International Company’s regional managing director for Southern California. “We continue to add experienced and respected professionals like Anna to our Los Angeles office to help more clients in Southern California manage and transfer their wealth, and implement legacies, in accordance with their wishes.”

Ms. Soliman received her master of laws (LLM) from Chapman University School of Law. She also earned her juris doctor from the University of California Davis School of Law and graduated cum laude from the University of California at Irvine with a bachelor of arts in philosophy.

About Fiduciary Trust

Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth management firm, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $75 billion in assets under administration and management as of March 31, 2019, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in New York, NY, Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com , and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton’s goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The Company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over US $720 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

