CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CRCM, ZGNX, S and EQBK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

/EIN News/ -- Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM)

Class Period: March 27, 2015 - April 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/care-com-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, with respect to the manner in which the Company vets the caregivers and daycare providers listed on its website.

To learn more about the Care.com, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 - April 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/zogenix-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Zogenix, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zogenix’s NDA for FINTEPLA contained inadequate non-clinical data and an incorrect version of a clinical dataset; (ii) consequently, Zogenix’s NDA for FINTEPLA was unlikely to gain FDA approval; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Zogenix, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S)

Class Period: January 31, 2019 - April 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 21, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sprint-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that Sprint made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information. In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the class period Sprint misrepresented the number of net postpaid subscriber additions in its Form 10-Q for the period ending December 31, 2018. Sprint would later admit that the data was “incomplete,” and “not a substitute for a realistic analysis of the key factors that are most probative of Sprint’s overall competitive position and prospects,” because “postpaid net additions recently have been driven by ‘free lines’ offered to Sprint customers and the inclusion of less valuable tablet and other non-phone devices, as well as pre to post migrations that do not represent ‘new’ Sprint customers.”

To learn more about the Sprint Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK)

Class Period: May 11, 2018 - April 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/equity-bancshares-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Equity Bancshares, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain substandard loans; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Equity Bancshares, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.