BA NOTICE: Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of June 10 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company – BA

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) from January 8, 2019 through March 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Boeing investors under the federal securities laws. The firm reminds investors of the June 10, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline.



To join the Boeing class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/the-boeing-company/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boeing’s 737 MAX airplanes were not as safe as previous models, therefore Boeing included undisclosed “hacks” created by engineering compromises and the lack of safety features which Boeing sold as “optional” add-ons which were designed to help address these safety concerns; (2) most airlines did not purchase these safety “options”; (3) the Federal Aviation Administration granted Boeing its own oversight and certification of Boeing’s new flight control system, or Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation Systems, which was a clear conflict of interest as Boeing was rushing the 737 MAX airplanes to market; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boeing’s public statement were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 10, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/the-boeing-company/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

-------------------------------

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

info@pawarlawgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.