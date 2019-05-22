Global Roll-Your-Own-Tobacco Products Markets 2019-2023 - Rising Popularity of Eco-Friendly Cigarette Papers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Roll-Your-Own-Tobacco Products Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The roll-your-own-tobacco product's market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.



The steady consumer base for RYO tobacco products is one of the key factors expected to trigger market growth during the forecast period. Factors including competitive pricing and product features including taste and diversity in offerings are adding to the consumer loyalty toward RYO tobacco products. Several economies including the US, India, and China have been enforcing plain packaging with graphic health warnings for RYO tobacco products, eventually, adopting RYO tobacco products market during the forecast period.



Market Overview



Innovations in paper and filter design



Innovations in the designs and flavors of rolling papers and filters are expected to boost the growth of the global RYO tobacco products market during the forecast period.



Stringent regulations for RYO tobacco products



The ongoing proposals in the US and Europe to increase the excise duties and taxes on RYO tobacco products compared with factory-made cigarettes is expected to impact market growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors are increasingly offering innovative, eco-friendly products such as treeless cigarette rolling papers and filter tips due to the rising environmental concerns among consumers. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

RYO tobacco - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Filters and tips - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rolling products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising popularity of eco-friendly cigarette papers

Increase in number of people quitting smoking

Growing popularity of non-combustible smoking products

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Altria Group Inc.

British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Philip Morris



PART 14: APPENDIX



