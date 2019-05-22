Global Roll-Your-Own-Tobacco Products Markets 2019-2023 - Rising Popularity of Eco-Friendly Cigarette Papers
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Roll-Your-Own-Tobacco Products Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The roll-your-own-tobacco product's market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.
The steady consumer base for RYO tobacco products is one of the key factors expected to trigger market growth during the forecast period. Factors including competitive pricing and product features including taste and diversity in offerings are adding to the consumer loyalty toward RYO tobacco products. Several economies including the US, India, and China have been enforcing plain packaging with graphic health warnings for RYO tobacco products, eventually, adopting RYO tobacco products market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Innovations in paper and filter design
Innovations in the designs and flavors of rolling papers and filters are expected to boost the growth of the global RYO tobacco products market during the forecast period.
Stringent regulations for RYO tobacco products
The ongoing proposals in the US and Europe to increase the excise duties and taxes on RYO tobacco products compared with factory-made cigarettes is expected to impact market growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors are increasingly offering innovative, eco-friendly products such as treeless cigarette rolling papers and filter tips due to the rising environmental concerns among consumers. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- RYO tobacco - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Filters and tips - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Rolling products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising popularity of eco-friendly cigarette papers
- Increase in number of people quitting smoking
- Growing popularity of non-combustible smoking products
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Altria Group Inc.
- British American Tobacco
- Imperial Brands
- Japan Tobacco Inc.
- Philip Morris
PART 14: APPENDIX
