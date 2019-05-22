Indonesia Aquaculture Market Report 2019-2023
The aquaculture market will register a CAGR of almost 18% by 2023.
The increasing adoption of polyculture farm practices is one of the key factors expected to trigger the aquaculture market in Indonesia. Polyculture farming practices consist of different methods including multi-cropping, alley cropping, intercropping, and crop rotation. Furthermore, polyculture farming is also an economical and practical approach as multiple crops can be cultivated in one field to irrigate efficiently and provide aquatic feed to aquaculture species resulting in the overall market growth during the next few years.
Market Overview
Presence of rich sources of nutrition in aquaculture products
The demand for aquaculture products is increasing due to the rich source of nutrients in it, which will drive the growth of the aquaculture market in Indonesia during the forecast period. Rising awareness of health benefits of aquaculture products is increasing their consumption, which is driving the growth of the aquaculture market in Indonesia
Increasing prevalence of pathogenic diseases among aquaculture species
Aquaculture diseases are one of the major threats, which cause to a range of problems within aquaculture production systems, including their welfare, losses in productivity, uncertainty in food security, income loss, and poor impact on human health. These factors affect the demand for aquaculture products negatively, which will hinder the market growth in Indonesia.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of a few market players. The company develops fish feeders and sensors to track the hunger levels of fish based on their movements. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Freshwater fish - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Crustacean - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Milkfish - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Domestic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Export - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Java - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Sumatra - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Sulawesi - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Kalimantan - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Rest of Indonesia (ROI) - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CULTURE
- Market segmentation by culture
- Comparison by culture
- Net pen - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Floating cage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Pond - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Paddy field - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by culture
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ENVIRONMENT
- Market segmentation by environment
- Comparison by environment
- Freshwater - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Brackish water - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Marine water - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by environment
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Other prominent drivers
- Market challenges
- Other prominent challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of IoT
- Increasing popularity of new aquaculture species
- Growing private-sector investment in Indonesia
- Other prominent trends
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- PT Bumi Menara Internusa (BMI)
- PT Dharma Samudera Fishing Industries Tbk
- PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk
- PT Mega Marine Pride
- Tassal Group Ltd.
PART 17: APPENDIX
