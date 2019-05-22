Indonesia Aquaculture Market Report 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aquaculture Market in Indonesia 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aquaculture market will register a CAGR of almost 18% by 2023.



The increasing adoption of polyculture farm practices is one of the key factors expected to trigger the aquaculture market in Indonesia. Polyculture farming practices consist of different methods including multi-cropping, alley cropping, intercropping, and crop rotation. Furthermore, polyculture farming is also an economical and practical approach as multiple crops can be cultivated in one field to irrigate efficiently and provide aquatic feed to aquaculture species resulting in the overall market growth during the next few years.



Market Overview



Presence of rich sources of nutrition in aquaculture products



The demand for aquaculture products is increasing due to the rich source of nutrients in it, which will drive the growth of the aquaculture market in Indonesia during the forecast period. Rising awareness of health benefits of aquaculture products is increasing their consumption, which is driving the growth of the aquaculture market in Indonesia



Increasing prevalence of pathogenic diseases among aquaculture species



Aquaculture diseases are one of the major threats, which cause to a range of problems within aquaculture production systems, including their welfare, losses in productivity, uncertainty in food security, income loss, and poor impact on human health. These factors affect the demand for aquaculture products negatively, which will hinder the market growth in Indonesia.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of a few market players. The company develops fish feeders and sensors to track the hunger levels of fish based on their movements. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Freshwater fish - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Crustacean - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Milkfish - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Domestic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Export - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Java - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Sumatra - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Sulawesi - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Kalimantan - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rest of Indonesia (ROI) - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CULTURE

Market segmentation by culture

Comparison by culture

Net pen - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Floating cage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Pond - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Paddy field - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by culture

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ENVIRONMENT

Market segmentation by environment

Comparison by environment

Freshwater - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Brackish water - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Marine water - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by environment

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Other prominent drivers

Market challenges

Other prominent challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of IoT

Increasing popularity of new aquaculture species

Growing private-sector investment in Indonesia

Other prominent trends

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PT Bumi Menara Internusa (BMI)

PT Dharma Samudera Fishing Industries Tbk

PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk

PT Mega Marine Pride

Tassal Group Ltd.

PART 17: APPENDIX



