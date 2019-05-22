Couchbase Doubly Honored with Two Appointees to CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel List

Lauren Duda and Linda Wong recognized by CRN as leaders in the channel

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, Calif., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, Inc. announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Lauren Duda, Senior Director, Worldwide Partner Marketing & Development, and Linda Wong, Senior Manager, Partner Marketing and Enablement, to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem, representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth, and visionary leadership.





CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.





Ms. Duda oversees Couchbase’s partner marketing and development program, PartnerEngage. In her time with Couchbase, she’s defined and developed the program and continues leading it to drive demand for Couchbase solutions. Meanwhile, Ms. Wong runs point on partner communications and enablement activities, helping to ensure the Couchbase partner community keeps abreast of the latest news, products, events, and training they need to best support customers and prospects.





“CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements.”





“Lauren and Linda provide exemplary leadership of our PartnerEngage program,” said Matt McDonough, Vice President of Business Development at Couchbase. “We are proud to see them recognized with CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel award for ensuring our partners and resellers succeed in selling and recommending Couchbase.”





Couchbase has received several previous honors from CRN. In April, CRN awarded Couchbase with a 5- Star rating in its 2019 Partner Program Guide for the second consecutive year, and in February, Matt McDonough, Vice President of Business Development at Couchbase, was named a 2019 CRN Channel Chief. In August 2018, CEO Matt Cain was named to CRN’s annual list of Top 100 Executives – listed within the top 25 – and in May 2018, Ms. Duda was recognized for the first time as one of CRN's Women of The Channel.





The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.





About Couchbase

Couchbase's mission is to be the database platform that enables a revolution in application innovation. To make this possible, Couchbase created an enterprise-class NoSQL database to help deliver ever-richer and ever-more-personalized customer and employee experiences. Built with the most powerful NoSQL technology, Couchbase was architected on top of an open source foundation for the massively interactive enterprise. Our geo-distributed database provides unmatched developer agility and manageability, as well as unparalleled performance at any scale, from any cloud to the edge.





Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, AT&T, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Carrefour, Comcast, Disney, DreamWorks Animation, eBay, Marriott, Neiman Marcus, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, Wells Fargo, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.





About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com





Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook





Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.





