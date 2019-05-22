Global Commercial Aircraft Passenger Service Unit (PSU) Market to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Passenger Service Unit (PSU) Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market will register a CAGR of about 7% by 2023.



The growing initiatives of prominent OEMs for enhancing the production activities for achieving higher performance levels are expected to trigger the market growth during the forecast period. OEMs are adopting integration and full cross-functional alignment for managing industrial activities and achieving a high-performance level. In addition, the market players are defining and deploying industrial strategies for ensuring the best industrial standards. As a result, such initiatives will further boost the commercial aircraft passenger service unit market during the forecast period.



Market Overview



Growing demand for new generation aircraft



The global commercial aviation industry is growing steadily amid rapidly increasing air traffic, at the international, regional and domestic levels. The growing adoption of wide-body aircraft, especially in the middle east, is also promoting the growth of the global commercial aircraft PSU market during the forecast period.



Stringent legal norms and quality standards in the aviation industry



The global aviation industry is governed by numerous laws and regulations, which in a way define aviation industry. The increased costs of complying with such stringent regulations challenge the mass-scale production of commercial aircraft components and parts.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly concentrated and with the presence of a few market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



