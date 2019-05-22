Global Commercial Aircraft Passenger Service Unit (PSU) Market to 2023
The commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market will register a CAGR of about 7% by 2023.
The growing initiatives of prominent OEMs for enhancing the production activities for achieving higher performance levels are expected to trigger the market growth during the forecast period. OEMs are adopting integration and full cross-functional alignment for managing industrial activities and achieving a high-performance level. In addition, the market players are defining and deploying industrial strategies for ensuring the best industrial standards. As a result, such initiatives will further boost the commercial aircraft passenger service unit market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Growing demand for new generation aircraft
The global commercial aviation industry is growing steadily amid rapidly increasing air traffic, at the international, regional and domestic levels. The growing adoption of wide-body aircraft, especially in the middle east, is also promoting the growth of the global commercial aircraft PSU market during the forecast period.
Stringent legal norms and quality standards in the aviation industry
The global aviation industry is governed by numerous laws and regulations, which in a way define aviation industry. The increased costs of complying with such stringent regulations challenge the mass-scale production of commercial aircraft components and parts.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly concentrated and with the presence of a few market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Wide-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of PSUs with display
- Development of personalized PSUs
- Growing consolidation in aviation supply chain
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Astronics Corporation
- Luminator Technology Group
- Safran
- Triumph Group
- United Technologies
PART 14: APPENDIX
