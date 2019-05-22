Evolving Fitness Trend and Surging Demand for Healthier Foods to Drive the Global Personalized Nutrition Industry – Axiom MRC

Rising disposable incomes of people across developing economies are likely to allow for an increased adoption of customized wellness and nutrition programs in the next few years. Companies operating in the market are expected to adopt advanced technologies and machine learning solutions to better understand the nutrition needs of their target consumers.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ published a market research study on global personalized nutrition industry which covers various personalized nutrition products, its application areas, across different age groups and providers from various countries of key regions around the world. The global personalized nutrition market was valued at USD 7.2 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 11.5 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.03% from 2020 to 2025.



For greater growth opportunities in the personalized nutrition market, the established market players need to:

Integrate advanced digital technologies; there is significant revenue potential in leveraging digital devices for personalized nutrition

Invest in regional capacity and expertise

Focus on adopting inorganic as well as organic growth strategies

Various products of personalized nutrition industry are vitamins, herbs & botanicals, minerals, proteins & amino acids, fatty acids, probiotics, fibers & specialty carbohydrates and others including prebiotics, carotenoids, glucosamine etc. These products find applications in overall health/wellness, immune health, bone health, heart health, skin, hair & nails, digestive/gastrointestinal health, joint health and others including eye health, mental health etc. The age group studied for the personalized nutrition industry comprise of 0-18 age group, 19-34 age group, 35-54 age group and 55+ age group. Moreover, the providers of personalized nutrition products are wellness & fitness centers, medical profession & dietician, food delivery services and diagnostic companies (wearables) & laboratories. Additionally, geographically, the global personalized nutrition industry is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Key companies operating in the global personalized nutrition market include BASF SE, Caligenix, Care/of, DayTwo Inc., DNAFit, Genomix Nutrition, Inc. (GX Sciences, Inc.), Habit Food Personalized, LLC, InsideTracker (Segterra), Lonza, Metagenics, Inc, Mixfit Inc. (DSM), Nutrigenomix Inc., Telomere Diagnostics, Inc (TeloYears), Orig3n, Pure Encapsulations, SDC Nutrition Inc., STYRLABS, Vitagene, Vitamin Packs, Inc., Savor Health and Zipongo among others.

