Deltek Customer Care “Rated Outstanding” By the Technology Services Industry Association for the Fifth Consecutive Year

The "Rated Outstanding Global Assisted Support" designation highlights the strength of Deltek's Customer Care operations including how it effectively handles phone, email and online support submissions

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, VA, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced its Customer Care organization has achieved a “Rated Outstanding Global Assisted Support” certification for the fifth consecutive year. The certification from the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) – the leading association for technology and services organizations – recognizes that Deltek meets the highest industry standards for customer support operations.



To achieve this distinguished certification, Deltek participated in a rigorous audit process that evaluated over 140 best practices for delivering industry-leading technical support. The comprehensive audit process was developed by over 50 leading technology companies. Auditors conducted a thorough inspection of Deltek’s Customer Care organization and processes, customer satisfaction scores, reviewing important procedures and inspecting support outcomes. After the evaluation was complete, the TSIA determined that Deltek’s assisted support processes exceeded industry benchmarks. The designation is further evidence that Deltek customers can rely on the company to deliver superior customer service including how it effectively handles phone, email, and online support submissions.



"Deltek’s commitment to excellence and dependable customer experience for their assisted technical support has paved the way for distinction in their market segment," said Tom Pridham, Senior Vice President of Global Accounts & GM Strategic Services at TSIA. "TSIA is proud to once again recognize Deltek for completing their fifth consecutive Global Rated Outstanding Assisted Support certification. Their continued attention and focus on delivering high quality outcomes is an asset to customers and employees alike."



About TSIAThe Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to advancing the business of technology and services. Technology services organizations large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, exceptional peer networking opportunities, and high-profile certification and awards programs. TSIA corporate members represent the world's top technology companies as well as scores of innovative small and mid-size businesses in four major markets: enterprise IT and telecom, consumer technology, healthcare and healthcare IT, and industrial equipment and technology.



About DeltekBetter software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 23,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

