Dahryn Trivedi Shares Insight About the Trivedi Effect® and Belief Systems

/EIN News/ -- HENDERSON, NEVADA, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dahryn Trivedi of Trivedi Global, Inc., shared her insights about belief systems and the journey to spiritual growth at a recent Trivedi Effect® workshop. During the workshop program, Dahryn explained how preconditioned belief systems can hinder a person’s spiritual journey.

“It is difficult to explain truth,” said Dahryn Trivedi, as she explained how a person’s belief systems and experiences filter how they perceive the meaning of words and discourses as it relates to spiritual growth.

“Words are a construction made by humanity and each one of us has a different idea of what a certain word means based upon our own experiences and our own relationships with that word,” she said.

Watch it here: https://youtu.be/8qyELbJ-MSI

Trivedi Effect® workshop participants shared their comments:

“Knowledge filled workshop again today covering topics that can change a person’s life. Dahryn’s discourse on Belief and Truth explains so much about human behavior,” wrote workshop participant Johanne Dodon.

Faith Pyka said, “I appreciate your discourse about the belief system and truth in nature’s wisdom, Dahryn. Your examples contribute to a better understanding, and I am grateful for the wisdom that you teach.”

To read more testimonials and comments, visit http://www.TrivediEffect.com.

She recently spoke at NASDAQ in New York City about the wealth of health and Vitamin D research related to human cell receptors.

“Mayo Clinic says that over 97 percent of Americans are considered unhealthy and 50 percent of Americans have a chronic illness. Wealth doesn't come in the currency of money, wealth comes in the currency of health,” said Dahryn Trivedi at the NASDAQ event, as she explained how cell receptors work in the human body and how they affect overall health.

Watch Dahryn Trivedi’s NASDAQ speech here:

https://youtu.be/2jup4CZ9Xnw

To book Dahryn Trivedi to speak or appear on media: Visit http://dahryn.com

About Dahryn Trivedi

Dahryn Trivedi is a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur and inspiring speaker. Along with Guruji Mahendra Trivedi she devotes her time to expand and promote awareness about the power and potential of the Trivedi Effect®. She shared her message at NASDAQ and is has been featured on ABC, NBC, Fox, CW media in the United States.

About Guruji Mahendra Trivedi & The Trivedi Effect®

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, the founder of the Trivedi Effect®, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect®. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more.

Alice Branton, CEO, Trivedi Global, Inc., recently spoke on the impact of the Trivedi Effect® at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows in the last year including ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, CW and more.

The Trivedi Effect® has been tested, measured, and validated in over 4,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available on this planet. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in over 400 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with over 4,000 citations.

These publications are available in over 4,000 universities internationally including the prestigious Ivy League Universities, as well as, the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

To learn more, call 877-493-4092, or register for Workshops via email at CS@TrivediEffect.com.

Attachment

Alice Branton Trivedi Global, Inc. 702-907-8864 pr@trivedieffect.com

