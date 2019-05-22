Tractor Supply Company Board of Directors Nominated for NACD NXT Recognition

Board Recognized for Exemplary Leadership Practices that Promote Greater Diversity & Inclusion

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that its Board of Directors is one of 41 boards spanning the range of company sizes and industries that have been nominated for the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) NXT™ recognition. This recognition, part of the NACD NXT initiative, applauds exemplary board leadership practices that promote greater diversity and inclusion, ultimately fostering long-term value creation.



“Tractor Supply is honored to be included among the nominees for the NACD NXT awards. Diversity and inclusion are important values to Tractor Supply. We believe that a Board of Directors compromised of directors with diverse backgrounds, unique skill sets and experiences, and individual perspectives improves the dialogue and decision-making process which contributes to the overall effectiveness of our Board,” said Cynthia Jamison, Tractor Supply’s Chairman of the Board.

Nominations will be evaluated by an independent selection committee composed of leading corporate directors and executives. The winner in each category (public large-, mid-, and small-cap companies; large and small private companies; and nonprofit companies) will be publicly announced at the NACD NXT Recognition Gala on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC, during NACD’s annual Global Board Leaders’ Summit.

For more information, visit www.NACDonline.org/NXT .

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 29,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 30, 2019, the Company operated 1,775 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 30, 2019, the Company operated 176 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

ABOUT NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 20,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org .

