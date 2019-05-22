Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (“TRHC”) (NASDAQ:TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced that Chairman and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, Ph.D. and Chief Financial Officer, Brian W. Adams, will participate in upcoming investor conferences.



Mr. Adams is scheduled to present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 4:00 pm ET.

Dr. Knowlton and Mr. Adams are scheduled to present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:40 pm CT. A live audio-only webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.trhc.com. The archived webcast and presentation materials will also be available for 90 days at the same URL.

Mr. Adams is scheduled to present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2:25 pm ET.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit: www.TRHC.com .



Contact:

Investors

Bob East or Asher Dewhurst

Westwicke Partners

443-213-0500

tabularasa@westwicke.com

Media

Dianne Semingson

dsemingson@TRHC.com

T: 215-870-0829



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.