Monument Honouring SK Victims of Impaired Driving To Be Unveiled on May 25th  

Families, provincial and municipal elected officials and representatives from law enforcement will come together to pay tribute to victims killed in alcohol and/or drug related crashes



SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, May 25th, the families and friends of those killed in alcohol and/or drug-related road crashes will gather with MADD Canada, provincial and municipal leaders and members of law enforcement to unveil a beautiful new memorial monument to honour victims.

The Saskatchewan Provincial Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving, located on the grounds at Saskatoon City Hall, will be etched with the names of 45 people. A Candlelight Service of Hope and Remembrance will follow the monument unveiling.



Media are invited to attend the unveiling of the Saskatchewan Memorial Monument.

Date & Time: Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. Locations: Monument Unveiling - 2 p.m. at Saskatoon City Hall, 222 3rd Avenue North, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0J5

Candlelight Service of Hope and Remembrance (followed by reception) - 3 to 5:30 p.m. at St. John’s Anglican Cathedral, 816 Spadina Crescent East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3H4 Speakers: The Honourable Joe Hargrave, Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance

Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon

Randy Donauer, Saskatoon City Councillor

Chief Bobby Cameron, Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations

Superintendent Grant St. Germaine, F Division RCMP Traffic Services

Superintendent Randy Huisman, Saskatoon Police Service

Assistant Chief Wayne Rodger, Saskatoon Fire Department

Andrew Murie, MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer

Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Director of Victim Services

“Impaired driving is a senseless and completely preventable crime that devastates individuals, families and communities,” said MADD Canada’s Director of Victim Services, Steve Sullivan. “This new memorial allows us to honour the innocent victims, offer support and fellowship to their families and friends, and illustrate to the public, in a very poignant and powerful way, the very real and permanent consequences of someone’s decision to drive after consuming alcohol and/or drugs.”

MADD Canada thanks everyone who supported the efforts to establish this Provincial Monument, and recognizes two families in particular who championed this special initiative. Melanie and Allan Kerpan lost their 25-year-old daughter Danille in an impaired driving crash in 2014. Linda and Lou Van de Vorst lost their son Jordan, daughter-in-law Chanda, and grandchildren Kamryn (5) and Miquire (2) in an impaired driving crash in 2016.

MADD Canada also wishes to thank Saskatoon City Council for its leadership and support.

To RSVP for the ceremony, or to speak with MADD Canada representatives: Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager, at 1-866-461-4077 or gphillips@madd.ca Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, at 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca

