Global Aluminum Sulfate Market Report 2019-2023 Featuring Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, GAC Chemical, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Kemira Oyj & USALCO
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aluminum Sulfate Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aluminum sulfate market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.
The growth in global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market is one of the key factors anticipated to drive the aluminum sulfate market. Growing investment in the water and wastewater treatment projects, especially in APAC, will impact the market growth positively during the forecast period. Furthermore, factors including global warming and changing climatic conditions have further limited the availability of water resources, thereby, increasing the demand for aluminum sulfate.
Market Overview
Increase in demand from developing countries
The increase in the consumption of ready-to-eat and packaged food items, especially in urban areas and metro cities across the developing economies, is expected to have a positive impact on the market's growth during the forecast period.
Stringent regulations and policies
Food additives are subject to safety evaluation by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). Compliance with stringent regulations will increase the production cost of aluminum sulfate manufacturers, thereby impending the market's growth.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Several vendors of aluminum sulfate have been accused of bid rigging and artificially elevating prices. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Strict regulations on the reuse of wastewater
- Increase in demand from niche applications
- Allegations of price-rigging against vendors
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- GAC Chemical Corp.
- GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc.
- Kemira Oyj
- USALCO
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16x6uj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Surfactants, Water Treatment Chemicals
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.