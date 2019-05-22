Global Aluminum Sulfate Market Report 2019-2023 Featuring Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, GAC Chemical, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Kemira Oyj & USALCO

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aluminum Sulfate Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aluminum sulfate market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.



The growth in global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market is one of the key factors anticipated to drive the aluminum sulfate market. Growing investment in the water and wastewater treatment projects, especially in APAC, will impact the market growth positively during the forecast period. Furthermore, factors including global warming and changing climatic conditions have further limited the availability of water resources, thereby, increasing the demand for aluminum sulfate.



Market Overview



Increase in demand from developing countries



The increase in the consumption of ready-to-eat and packaged food items, especially in urban areas and metro cities across the developing economies, is expected to have a positive impact on the market's growth during the forecast period.



Stringent regulations and policies



Food additives are subject to safety evaluation by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). Compliance with stringent regulations will increase the production cost of aluminum sulfate manufacturers, thereby impending the market's growth.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Several vendors of aluminum sulfate have been accused of bid rigging and artificially elevating prices. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Strict regulations on the reuse of wastewater

Increase in demand from niche applications

Allegations of price-rigging against vendors

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

GAC Chemical Corp.

GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Kemira Oyj

USALCO

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16x6uj





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Surfactants, Water Treatment Chemicals



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.