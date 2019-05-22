There were 705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,485 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Embassy to host Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Conference

The U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa is organizing a conference to highlight the fifth anniversary of the Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF) program by highlighting “Mandela Washington Fellows in Action”.

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa invites the media to cover the opening session. Please also see below schedule and mention in your RSVP if you are interested in covering any of the breakout sessions.

Date:        Saturday, May 25, 2019

Time:       09:00 am

Venue:     UNECA Conference Center

RSVP to Zelalem Befekadu (befekaduZE@state.govno later than 3:00 pm on Thursday May 23, 2019 to get access for UNECA compound.

