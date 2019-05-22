RUB IT IN-MAKE THE MOST OF SUMMER FLAVORS WITH RUBS-Exotic Spices From Pereg Add Delicious Middle Eastern Accent To BBQ

Kick It Up a Notch with Pereg Natural Foods - Koobah, Shawarma, Kabab & Ras el Hanout spices add Great Flavor to BBQ Chicken, Fish, Ribs, Burgers & Veggies

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- What is it about Middle Eastern cuisine that’s so flavorfully satisfying? From Turkish kabobs and Iraqui kibbeh to Israeli shawarma and Moroccan tagines, something magical happens when fresh ingredients and hearty seasonings meet over an open flame.Enter the meat rub, the essential secret of every Middle Eastern pantry.Closer to home, it’s well-known that a good rub is a grill chef’s best friend. Rubs seal in flavor, form a tasty crust, add color, and have a long shelf life. They’re also easy to use. No need for marinades because rubs do all the work. Best of all, they impart an addictive flavor to everything they touch.But the term “meat rub” is a bit of a misnomer, say the spice experts at Pereg Natural Foods. Classic blends like ras el hanout and koobah partner as beautifully with fish and vegetables as they do with steaks and briskets.In the Middle East, families hand down their secret spice blends from generation to generation. That’s why there are as many variations of rubs as there are households!But you don’t have to be an heir to access the traditional ingredients and proportions behind these exotic mixtures. Pereg scours the world for fresh, natural, 100% pure spices , bringing more than 100 years of expertise and quality to the table.Get to know some of these Middle Eastern-style secrets when the grill heats up.KoobahPereg’s Koobah starts with baharat, a ubiquitous Israeli and Mediterranean staple, and then adds warm layers of cinnamon, allspice, rose, nutmeg, and cardamom for a complex finish. It makes an excellent dry rub for grilled or roast lamb, salmon, and chicken. It’s also delicious when sprinkled into burgers, mixed with hummus, or tossed onto vegetables (particularly corn on the cob and eggplant) before roasting.KababIt wouldn’t be shish kabab without kabab seasoning. Douse cubes of chicken, beef, or lamb liberally with Pereg’s hearty mash-up (paprika, black pepper, coriander, garlic, and cumin) and thread on skewers with vegetables of your choice. Grill over medium heat until fully cooked. Serve on warm pita bread – also prepared on the grill – with tahini and a side of cucumber salad for an authentic version of Israeli street food.ShawarmaAnother food truck favorite, shawarma is easy to make with Pereg’s perfect mixture of cumin, coriander, allspice, garlic, paprika, turmeric, and salt. Simply rub Shawarma spice blend onto thin slices of chicken, beef, lamb, or turkey. Toss meat into a zipper top bag with olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and red onion. Marinate overnight and grill. Serve on warm pita and plenty of garnishes: tahini, pickles, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, cilantro...Ras el HanoutTraditional recipes for this Moroccan seasoning call for up to100 ingredients! You could make your own, or turn to Pereg’s intriguing blend of cinnamon, coriander, nutmeg, allspice, cumin, ginger, turmeric, cardamom, and more. Ras el hanout brings aromatic warmth, a hint of sweetness, and complexity to anything from burgers to brisket. A key component of soups, stews, and tagines, it can also be used a table-top condiment. Sprinkle it on vegetable dishes or even over popcorn for a punch of flavor.ABOUT PEREG - Pereg was established in 1906, and is based in Clifton, NJ. They first became known for their vast variety of pure and natural spices and spice blends, more than 60 in all, from traditional favorites to exotics from around the culinary world.Today Pereg produces an array of all-natural products that includes ancient grains and ancient grain blends, gluten free pasta, couscous, rice, gluten-free cereal and much more. Pereg Natural Foods products are available at select retailers throughout the US and Canada, and on their website, www.pereg-gourmet.com Pereg manufactures all its products from start to finish, controlling the quality from the sourcing until the product is packed and ready for the consumer. All Pereg products are kosher certified by both the Orthodox Union (OU) and CRC, are dairy and lactose-free as well as all natural, with no additives or preservatives. Many products are also certified gluten-free and non-GMO. Follow Pereg Natural Foods on Facebook.com/pereggourmet, Twitter @pereggourmet and Instagram @peregnatural.



