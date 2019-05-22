Global Audit Management Software Market 2019-2023: Integration of Cognitive Technology Gaining Momentum
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Audit Management Software Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The audit management software market will register a CAGR of almost 12% by 2023.
The rise in adoption of audit management software is one of the key factors expected to trigger market growth during the forecast period. The growing adoption of audit management software is further attributed to the increasing importance of auditing in organizations working with regulations and standards. In addition, audit management software further delivers other advantages including performance improvement and efficiency enhancement.
Market Overview
The rise in adoption of audit management software
Audit management software helps maintain the accuracy of the data captured during an auditing process. The software also helps organizations maintain compliance with the auditing regulations of their respective countries. Owing to these benefits, the adoption of audit management software is expected to increase, which will drive the growth of the market.
Data security concerns
The use of audit management software can increase the vulnerability of confidential information to data thefts as the software handles the sensitive financial data of an organization. Thus, data security concerns are expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several market players. The vendors in the market are integrating audit management software with various cognitive technology-based solutions such as AI for streamlining and standardizing the audit process. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Cloud - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Integration of cognitive technology with audit management software
- Blockchain audit technology
- Audit management software with predictive analytics
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ACL Services Ltd.
- Ideagen PLC
- Lockpath Inc.
- Wolters Kluwer Financial Services Inc.
- Workiva Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eyu8lt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Software
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.