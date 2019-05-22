Global Audit Management Software Market 2019-2023: Integration of Cognitive Technology Gaining Momentum

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Audit Management Software Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The audit management software market will register a CAGR of almost 12% by 2023.



The rise in adoption of audit management software is one of the key factors expected to trigger market growth during the forecast period. The growing adoption of audit management software is further attributed to the increasing importance of auditing in organizations working with regulations and standards. In addition, audit management software further delivers other advantages including performance improvement and efficiency enhancement.



Market Overview



The rise in adoption of audit management software



Audit management software helps maintain the accuracy of the data captured during an auditing process. The software also helps organizations maintain compliance with the auditing regulations of their respective countries. Owing to these benefits, the adoption of audit management software is expected to increase, which will drive the growth of the market.



Data security concerns



The use of audit management software can increase the vulnerability of confidential information to data thefts as the software handles the sensitive financial data of an organization. Thus, data security concerns are expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several market players. The vendors in the market are integrating audit management software with various cognitive technology-based solutions such as AI for streamlining and standardizing the audit process. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cloud - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Integration of cognitive technology with audit management software

Blockchain audit technology

Audit management software with predictive analytics

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ACL Services Ltd.

Ideagen PLC

Lockpath Inc.

Wolters Kluwer Financial Services Inc.

Workiva Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eyu8lt





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Software



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.