Global Speakers Market 2019-2023: Focus on AI Ready Speakers

The speaker market will register a CAGR of over 18% by 2023.



The popularity of wireless streaming of audio content is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market growth during the forecast period. Wireless speakers stream audio content by generating RF signals. Various portable devices including laptops, smartphones, and tablets are increasingly being equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips, in turn, enabling speakers for streaming audio content wirelessly. This will further boost the speakers market in the long run.



Market Overview



Growing penetration of smart homes



The rising adoption of smart home automation systems is expected to increase the adoption of smart speakers to control the connected devices using voice assistants. Hence, the demand for smart speakers is expected to increase.



Privacy concerns associated with smart speakers



The misinterpretation of background conversations as voice commands by smart speakers can hamper the privacy of users and their vulnerability to hacking. Such incidents affect the growth of the global speaker market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several market players. Vendors across the world are focusing on equipping their speakers with AI technology to enhance user experience. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Market segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Wireless speakers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Wired speakers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Smart speakers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Home audio speakers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Portable speakers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Popularity of multi-room streaming speakers

Advent of cloud-hosted music streaming services

Focus on AI-ready speakers

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Bose Corp.

Google LLC

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

PART 15: APPENDIX



