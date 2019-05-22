EY Announces Peter Provenzano of SupplyCore Inc.Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Finalist in the Midwest

Provenzano joins ranks of unstoppable entrepreneurs in the Midwest

/EIN News/ -- Rockford, IL, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peter Provenzano, President & CEO of SupplyCore Inc., has been named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Midwest by EY. Widely considered one of the most prestigious business award programs in the U.S., the program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Mr. Provenzano was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges and was recognized at the Midwest Finalists’ award reception Monday night. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 12, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois.



“I’m honored to represent our team in accepting this award,” said Provenzano. “I’ve had the privilege to work alongside talented and dedicated individuals and organizations. Collectively we are having a positive impact on our customers and our hometown of Rockford, Illinois, as well as in other communities that we serve.”



Now in its 33rd year, the EY program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.





Founded in 1987, SupplyCore Inc. is a supply chain and technology integrator and small business federal defense contractor providing key support to the U.S. military and its allies. With market segments in Base Operations Supply and domestic and international Weapon Systems Support, SupplyCore is driven by its mission to sustain and enhance the physical and human capital of our nation and its allies in times of peace and crisis. Core competencies include global supply chain management and performance-based logistics executed in a variety of environments. A member of the elite Inc. 500 Hall of Fame, SupplyCore was named in 2018—for the third consecutive year—to the Inc. 5000, Inc.’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in America. SupplyCore also includes MPOWR®, its software and social enterprise division. For more information about SupplyCore, visit www.supplycore.com.





Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by Ernst & Young LLP, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. For more information, visit www.ey.com/eoy.



