Boku Inc. Announces Global Partnership with DAZN to Expand Digital Content Distribution

LONDON, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Boku Inc (AIM: BOKU), the world's leading independent carrier commerce company, announced a global partnership with DAZN, the world's first pure-sport live and on-demand streaming service, to allow subscribers to sign up and pay for the service using their mobile phone, broadband and pay TV accounts.



The collaboration will represent the first time that Boku has enabled payment capabilities through internet service provider (ISP) and traditional broadcast TV billing systems, significantly extending DAZN’s global audience reach.

Through the agreement, Boku will enable direct carrier billing and carrier bundling payment options for DAZN customers, allowing both cord cutters as well as traditional TV viewers to pay for their DAZN subscription directly via their mobile phone bill, their ISP bill and their broadcast television bill.

These payment options will be available later this year to DAZN subscribers across the world. DAZN operates in 9 countries today - Austria, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Canada, Italy, United States, Spain and Brazil - and is expanding rapidly.

The collaboration between Boku and DAZN was born in response to increasing fragmentation in consumer attention and the media landscape. In 2018, nearly 765 million people worldwide used a subscription over-the-top (OTT) video service at least once per month, representing 10.2% of the global population, according to eMarketer.

“DAZN has shifted the sports streaming paradigm with their diverse programing and global appeal,” said Jon Prideaux, CEO, Boku Inc. “Boku is thrilled to work closely with DAZN to bring innovation to the OTT industry and to simplify the way that viewers can access sports content, regardless of how they decide to watch.”

“One of the fundamental principles of DAZN is to allow sports fans to watch their favourite sport on their terms - however, whenever and wherever they want. By partnering with operators and Boku, we are now extending that flexibility and ease-of-use by allowing subscribers to choose to seamlessly sign up and pay via their existing billing mobile, broadband or Pay TV bill,” said Ben King, SVP Global Distribution and Business Development, DAZN. “Carrier billing and bundling represents the first step of our extensive new DAZN for Operators program that we will be expanding during the course of 2019.”

