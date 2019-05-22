Varonis Announces Full Event Schedule for Infosecurity Europe 2019

Varonis to Showcase its Flagship Data Security Platform and Present Sessions on Detecting, Investigating and Stopping Advanced Cyberattacks with Data-Centric Security

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc . (NASDAQ: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces its full event schedule for Infosecurity Europe 2019 on June 4 - 6 in London. Varonis invites attendees to Stand E90 in the Grand Hall for the latest product demonstrations and presentations. During the event, Varonis experts will present three sessions on detecting and stopping advanced cyberattacks with data-centric security.



Visit Varonis: During expo hours, visit Stand E90 to learn how Varonis helps companies worldwide protect data on-premises and in the cloud; provides critical intelligence for threat detection and response; and supports compliance with regulations like the GDPR.

During expo hours, visit Stand E90 to learn how Varonis helps companies worldwide protect data on-premises and in the cloud; provides critical intelligence for threat detection and response; and supports compliance with regulations like the GDPR. Technology Demos: Get an up-close look at the Varonis Data Security Platform . Version 7 features cloud and advanced threat detection and response capabilities; new event sources and enrichment; out-of-the-box threat intelligence to Varonis security insights; and playbooks that arm customers with incident response plans right in the web UI.

Get an up-close look at the . Version 7 features cloud and advanced threat detection and response capabilities; new event sources and enrichment; out-of-the-box threat intelligence to Varonis security insights; and playbooks that arm customers with incident response plans right in the web UI. Presentation: Varonis’ Head of Cybersecurity, Snir Ben Shimol, will present a Tech Talk on “How to Identify and Prevent Evasive Threats Using Your Organization’s Data” on Thursday, June 6 at 12:40 - 1:05 pm at the Tech Talk Stage. Snir will cover how organizations can use their VPN, DNS and proxy data to enrich their internal data sources like Directory Services and mail servers to help prevent attacks.

Varonis’ Head of Cybersecurity, Snir Ben Shimol, will a Tech Talk on “How to Identify and Prevent Evasive Threats Using Your Organization’s Data” on Thursday, June 6 at 12:40 - 1:05 pm at the Tech Talk Stage. Snir will cover how organizations can use their VPN, DNS and proxy data to enrich their internal data sources like Directory Services and mail servers to help prevent attacks. Presentation: Hear Varonis’ Director of System Engineers, Matt Lock, present “Malware, Security Analytics and Cybersecurity in 2019” on Tuesday, June 4 at 12:00 - 12:25 pm and Wednesday, June 5 at 12:40 - 1:05 pm at the Technology Showcase stage. Learn how data-centric security can overcome common threat detection pitfalls to reduce false positives, accelerate investigations and stop more attacks faster.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of March 31, 2019, had approximately 6,700 customers worldwide, spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, technology and education sectors.





News Media Contacts: Kirsten Scott/Kelly Friend éclat Marketing 01276 486000 varonis@eclat.co.uk Rachel Hunt Varonis Systems, Inc. 877-292-8767 (ext. 4247) rhunt@varonis.com Investor Relations Contact: James Arestia Varonis Systems, Inc. 646-640-2149 jarestia@varonis.com



