The College of Health and Human Services at George Mason University and Kaiser Permanente Come Together to Address Social Determinants of Health in Northern Virginia

CHHS receives a $500,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente to improve social services for vulnerable and medically underserved populations

/EIN News/ -- Fairfax, VA, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of a shared commitment to improving health in Northern Virginia, the College of Health and Human Services (CHHS) and Kaiser Permanente have entered into a collaboration to address social determinants of health, particularly for medically underserved and underinsured populations. Kaiser Permanente, the region’s leading integrated nonprofit health system, awarded a $500,000 grant to the university to develop a resource hub. The hub will co-locate three community partners including the Partnership for Healthier Kids, NOVA Scripts, and Northern Virginia Family Services. Each organization will work to address both clinical and social aspects of health by providing clients with referrals to medical care, food assistance, prescription medications, housing, and other social services that have been shown to impact health outcomes. The hub will be housed within the CHHS population health center, which is slated to open on George Mason University’s Fairfax Campus in the fall of 2019.

“Kaiser Permanente is an ideal partner for the College of Health and Human Services to address the many factors that influence health in Northern Virginia, as we jointly strive for public health. We look forward to a strong partnership that improves health throughout the region,” says Dr. Germaine Louis, Dean of the College of Health and Human Services at George Mason University.

Currently, more than 240,000 people in Northern Virginia are underinsured or do not have health insurance and nearly 160,000 local residents are living in poverty, 45% of which are in minority groups. This grant award comes as CHHS moves toward becoming a global college of public health. This is the most recent commitment by Kaiser Permanente in Northern Virginia to improve access to affordable, high-quality health care and to address conditions that affect community health in the region.

In addition to providing underinsured and underserved communities with social services, the resource hub will complement other research and workforce training planned for the population health center. The organizations co-located in the hub will offer opportunities for students across all health disciplines to experience hands-on learning and to observe as professionals engage with clients.

“As a part of our approach to care and our deep belief that good health requires more than clinical care, we are committed to creating opportunities and connections to health where the community needs it—in traditional as well as unexpected settings,” said Celeste James, executive director, Community Health for Kaiser Permanente. “Our collaboration with George Mason University allows us to deliver on that promise in the heart of Northern Virginia where we are proud to care for our members and the many communities we serve.”

About George Mason University

George Mason University is Virginia’s largest public research university. Located near Washington, D.C., Mason enrolls 37,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. Mason has grown rapidly over the past half-century and is recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship, remarkable diversity and commitment to accessibility. For more information, visit https://www2.gmu.edu/ .

About the College of Health and Human Services

George Mason University’s College of Health and Human Services (CHHS) prepares students to become leaders and shape the public’s health through academic excellence, professional service, and innovative practice and research initiatives. CHHS enrolls more than 1,900 undergraduate students and more than 950 graduate students in its nationally-recognized offerings, including: 5 undergraduate degrees, 12 graduate degrees, and 11 certificate programs. For more information, visit https://chhs.gmu.edu/ .

About Kaiser Permanente:

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve more than 12.2 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. In the Mid-Atlantic States, Kaiser Permanente provides and coordinates complete health care services for more than 770,000 members through 31 medical centers in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit about.kp.org or follow us on Twitter , or Facebook .

Michelle Thompson George Mason University College of Health and Human Services 703-993-3485 mthomp7@gmu.edu

